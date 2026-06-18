OPINION: Da Cruz appointment feels like another gamble by Chiefs

The appointment of Da Cruz is not one that immediately inspires confidence.

If I were a Kaizer Chiefs supporter, I would have been forgiven for thinking the club’s announcement of Fernando da Cruz as head coach was some sort of elaborate prank. You almost expected Ashton Kutcher to appear from nowhere and reveal that everyone had been “punk’d.”

Instead, this is the reality Chiefs fans must embrace heading into another season. The appointment of Da Cruz is not one that immediately inspires confidence. For a club desperate to close the gap on its rivals and challenge for major honours, it feels less like a statement of intent and more like another gamble by the hierarchy at Naturena.

What makes the decision even more puzzling is that this is not a completely new face. Da Cruz was originally expected to form part of Nasreddine Nabi’s technical team in 2024, but left before the season had even begun to take up a role with the Moroccan Football Federation.

Naturally, that raises questions because if things didn’t work out the first time around, what has changed now? For all intents and purposes, Da Cruz appears to be a continuation of the Nabi project rather than a fresh start. It is difficult to imagine that their football philosophies differ significantly, which makes one wonder what exactly Chiefs believe he will bring that Nabi could not.

Rather than signalling a bold new direction, the appointment feels like a step back. That is particularly surprising when one considers how much time Chiefs had to identify and secure a replacement. Following Nabi’s departure in the middle of last season, the club had an opportunity to conduct a thorough search and attract a coach capable of reigniting belief among supporters and restoring the club’s stature as a big institution.

The obvious question is whether Da Cruz was truly the best candidate available. Judging by the reaction from supporters, many do not believe so. Pitso Mosimane was widely regarded as the dream appointment among a large section of the Chiefs faithful.

Whether realistic or not, his name is synonyms with success, credibility and a winning mentality. By comparison, Da Cruz arrives with very little managerial pedigree that would convince sceptics he is the man to lead one of the continent’s biggest clubs.

Football, of course, has a habit of making fools of those who make predictions. Da Cruz may well prove his doubters wrong and enjoy tremendous success at Chiefs because stranger things have happened in the game.

However, the reality is that the Chiefs job is unlike any other in South African football. The pressure is relentless and expectations are enormous. Da Cruz arrives without any goodwill in the bank and will need results almost immediately to win over supporters.

Had Mosimane been appointed, he would have commanded instant respect from players, management and fans alike. Da Cruz will have to earn that respect the hard way. Chiefs needed a serial winner, someone capable of uniting the entire club behind a common vision.

Instead, they have appointed a coach whose arrival has been met with widespread scepticism before he has even overseen a single match. Time will ultimately determine whether Chiefs made the right decision or not. For now, this feels like another roll of the dice by a club that can ill-afford another failed gamble.