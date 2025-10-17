Jordaan and McKenzie clash over Mokoena yellow card saga

McKenzie insists that somebody must face the music for the blunder.

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan and Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie are at loggerheads over the Teboho Mokoena yellow card saga.



Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup was rocked when Fifa deducted three points from them for fielding Mokoena in the 2–0 win over Lesotho in March when the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was not eligible to play as he was suspended after picking up two yellow cards.



Despite the points deduction, South Africa eventually qualified for next year’s World Cup after hammering Rwanda 3-0 in their last qualifier to top the group.



Speaking to the media at the OR Tambo International airport during Bafana’s return from Mbombela, Jordaan said the matter was closed.



“We are going to the World Cup. So the matter is closed, we are not interested in the matter, we’re going to the World Cup, we’ve qualified,” Jordaan said.

“So we’re not going to dwell on what is behind us because what is in front of us is the World Cup, African Cup of Nations,” said Jordaan.

McKenzie demands action from SAFA

However, McKenzie insists that somebody must still face the music for the blunder.



“There have been a lot of people that have said I need to deal with what is happening with the leadership of the South African Football Association (Safa),” McKenzie told Marawa Sports Worldwide on 947 FM.

“The Boys didn’t just qualify; they did so facing the biggest ever mistake that was done in our country. They had to overcome a double bridge and it was out of their hands.”



“If we don’t take action, what lessons are we going to learn from what happened?

“We must understand that a lot was at stake here. All the players in the team have never been at the World Cup and this would have been their one opportunity, and they were close to missing it,” added McKenzie before revealing that Bafana coach Hugo Broos asked him to leave the matter.



“The coach said I must leave the issue, but I will not leave the issue. We have sent a letter to Fifa and Caf to inform them about our action, then we must investigate. What I am saying is that under my ministry this matter will not be swept under the carpet.

“Whoever is responsible must face the full might of the law, I am going to do what I need to do as a minister,” concluded McKenzie.