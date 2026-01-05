Pirates announce new striker

'He departs with the gratitude and best wishes of all at Stellenbosch FC,' read a Stellies club statement.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that they have signed New Zealand striker Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch FC.

Pirates’ new man

The Buccaneers made the announcement on Monday morning.

𝐀 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐁𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 ☠️.@orlandopirates is pleased to announce the signing of Andre de Jong.



𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞, 𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓮 🤝🏽🏴‍☠️!



⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/EcHxr8AvSE — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) January 5, 2026

De Jong, now 29, arrived in South Africa when he joined AmaZulu on a free transfer in January 2021. A year later, he moved to Royal AM, before joining Stellenbosch in January 2023.

He was a regular starter at Steve Barker’s Stellies, making 114 appearances in all competitions, with 19 goals and 11 assists, according to transfermarkt.

“De Jong was a notable figure in the squads that won the 2023 Carling Knockout trophy and reached back-to-back MTN8 finals, and scored Stellies’ first-ever continental goal during the 2024-25 CAF Confederation Cup campaign,” said Stellenbosch in a club statement.

“His contributions to the Club’s success will be fondly remembered, and he departs with the gratitude and best wishes of all at Stellenbosch FC as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.”

Mabasa on his way out?

De Jong’s signing further strengthens a Buccaneers side that are already top of the Betway Premiership this season.

It is also likely to only increase speculation that striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is on his way out of Pirates in January. Mabasa looks to have fallen out of favour at the Buccaneers under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.