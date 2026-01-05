Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

Pirates announce new striker

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

5 January 2026

10:21 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'He departs with the gratitude and best wishes of all at Stellenbosch FC,' read a Stellies club statement.

Andre De Jong - Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of striker Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch. Picture: Orlando Pirates/Twitter

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that they have signed New Zealand striker Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch FC.

Pirates’ new man

The Buccaneers made the announcement on Monday morning.

De Jong, now 29, arrived in South Africa when he joined AmaZulu on a free transfer in January 2021. A year later, he moved to Royal AM, before joining Stellenbosch in January 2023.

He was a regular starter at Steve Barker’s Stellies, making 114 appearances in all competitions, with 19 goals and 11 assists, according to transfermarkt.

“De Jong was a notable figure in the squads that won the 2023 Carling Knockout trophy and reached back-to-back MTN8 finals, and scored Stellies’ first-ever continental goal during the 2024-25 CAF Confederation Cup campaign,” said Stellenbosch in a club statement.

“His contributions to the Club’s success will be fondly remembered, and he departs with the gratitude and best wishes of all at Stellenbosch FC as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.”

Mabasa on his way out?

De Jong’s signing further strengthens a Buccaneers side that are already top of the Betway Premiership this season.

It is also likely to only increase speculation that striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is on his way out of Pirates in January. Mabasa looks to have fallen out of favour at the Buccaneers under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Stellenbosch F.C. Tshegofatso Mabasa

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Diplomacy cannot be built on contradictions’: GNU partners clash over Maduro’s arrest in US-Venezuela feud
Education Does Nsfas have enough money to pay institutions? Scheme clears the air
News One sick call sparks chaos at OR Tambo
News ‘SANDF couldn’t defend country’: SA defenceless against major military powers
Business Discovery medical aid mistake to cost members thousands

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp