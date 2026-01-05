Sundowns look to move on Esquivel again

Esquivel is understood to have no future at Chloorkop.

Mamelodi Sundowns are actively exploring alternative options for Matías Esquivel after his loan spell with Greek Super League outfit A.E. Kifisia was cut short midway through the season.

The Argentine midfielder struggled to make an impression following his move to Europe at the start of the campaign, prompting Kifisia to terminate the loan agreement and send him back to his parent club. The decision brings a premature end to what proved to be a frustrating and unproductive spell in Greece.

Esquivel is understood to have no future at Chloorkop, with Sundowns having already decided that he does not feature in their long-term plans. The Brazilians had initially hoped that Kifisia would exercise the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, but that possibility has been firmly ruled out following his difficulties abroad.

Phakaaathi understands that Sundowns are now assessing other loan opportunities for the 26-year-old, with a return to South America, particularly his home country, emerging as the most likely destination. The club is keen to find a solution that allows the player to revive his career while easing their foreign quota.

Esquivel’s situation adds to a growing list of South American recruits who have failed to settle at Sundowns. He follows in the footsteps of Bolivian international Erwin Saavedra, who has since returned to his native Bolivia after struggling to cement a place in the squad.

During his time at Kifisia, Esquivel made just four league appearances, three of which came from the bench. He managed only one start in what will be remembered as another difficult six-month period for the left-footed attacker, whose promise has yet to translate into consistent performances at club level.