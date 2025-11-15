Bafana’s Broos wary of Zambia ahead of friendly in Gqeberha

“We are looking at the games of our opponents and it is no different now for the game tomorrow against Zambia,” said Broos.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has warned his side that they won’t have it easy against Zambia in this afternoon’s game.



The international friendly clash is set to take place at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha at 3pm.



Zambia come into this encounter against South Africa today on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Niger in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.



Speaking in Gqeberha on Friday ahead of the encounter, Broos said Chipolopolo are a formidable force of African football and they did not deserve to lose the match.

“We are looking at the games of our opponents and it is no different now for the game tomorrow against Zambia,” said Broos.



“If I can refer to one game, the game against Niger, I think they made a fantastic game and they lost the game, but I think they didn’t deserve to lose that game. And what I saw there, I’m sure that it will not be easy for us, that we have to play at our best level. And that for us, it’s a very good game to prepare for next month,” he added.



Meanwhile, Zambia coach Moses Sichone has praised his South African counterpart Broos for leading Bafana Bafana to qualification for both the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“If a team has qualified for the World Cup and looking at where South Africa is coming from, I must commend the coach. He has done a great job for what he has assembled so far. We have watched South Africa, you know, changing the type of football that they have been playing so far. So, we expect, you know, a tough game, and we are looking forward to that,” he said.



Sichone also revealed that Chipolopolo will use the game against Bafana Bafana to gauge their readiness for next month’s AFCON in Morocco.

“To see who is ready and also how far they, if at all they can compete at this high-level playing South Africa. It’s an opportunity for them. It also gives us the technical bench a chance to see who is ready, you know, as they can compete to see who is ready and who is ready to show his talent.”