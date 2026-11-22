'Every week they have Pirates in their mouths,' said the Pirates head coach on his critics.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abseslam Ouaddou has hit out at critics who say his side are helped by referees, after the Buccaneers reached the 2027 Carling Black Label Knockout final with a 2-0 win over Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Ouaddou’s wild Pirates celebration

Ouaddou ran the length of the field to celebrate wildly with Evidence Makgopa after he put Pirates in front in Durban in the 70th minute. And he said afterwards that he did it as a message to Stellenbosch head coach Gavin Hunt.

“The sprint was for Gavin Hunt, because he thinks the referee is helping us,” said Ouaddou at the post match press conference.

“This sprint was for him, to show we score normally. I am very happy for my players, the way we scored fairly, without the help of the referee.

“And I want to congratulate the referee for a fantastic game. Most of the time people criticise them, today they had a very good game.”

The Pirates head coach’s comments were not reserved only for Hunt. A clearly aggravated Ouaddou also mentioned Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“When some people come here and try to destroy the work of the club, and insinuate we are helped by the referees, it is not fair,” he added.

“It touches my work. I sleep every day at 2am. My players are working hard, everyone is working hard, our management, the chairman, the players, technical staff, the video analysts. Some people come and shout words like that and they don’t have any proof. Every week they have Pirates in their mouths.

“They create narratives instead of introspection of themselves, instead of trying to find solutions. I never criticise other clubs, I have big respect for Chiefs and for Sundowns.”

‘I’ll be like Rassie, won’t I?’

Hunt had compared himself to Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of Saturday’s game, in a clear insinuation about Pirates.

“I know what the biggest threat is but I can’t say that,” said Hunt, when asked about the biggest threat Pirates posed.

“I’ll get hammered, I’ll be like Rassie won’t I? So you can work it out.”