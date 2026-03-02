SAFA announce Standard Bank as new sponsor

'For our success to be sustainable we must continue beyond Mexico, the USA and Canada,' said Safa president Danny Jordaan.

The South African Football Association on Monday announced Standard Bank as the sponsor of all of its national teams for the next four years.

This includes both the men’s national team Bafana Bafana and the women’s national team Banyana Banyana, as well as all of South Africa’s national age-group sides, male and female.

Safa’s Jordaan – ‘A significant moment’

The news comes just a few months ahead of Bafana’s first participation at a Fifa World Cup finals since hosting the tournament in 2010.

Bafana have been drawn in Group A and will face hosts Mexico in the opening match of the tournament on June 11 in Mexico City.

“For our success to be sustainable we must continue beyond Mexico, the USA and Canada,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan at a press conference in Rosebank.

“We are looking at this to be a significant moment so the brand is sustained. What we have to do … is look at this as the beginning of a longer term that comes in the form of what we at Safa call ‘Vision 2030’

“So we have already planned from 2026 to 2030. In the plan of 2030 what is already secure is a reliable financial partner in the form of Standard Bank to walk the path with us.”