SAFA – Broos is still Bafana coach

'The South African Football Association (SAFA) has dismissed claims that mentor Hugo Broos has left his role,' read a SAFA statement.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) have moved to refute Hugo Broos’ own claims that will not be Bafana Bafana head coach going forward.

SAFA – Broos going nowhere

SAFA’s statement is a little bizarre in that they have “dismissed claims” that appear to have come from the 74-year-old Belgian himself.

“The South African Football Association (SAFA) has dismissed claims that mentor Hugo Broos has left his role as the head coach of the South African senior men’s national team,” read a SAFA statement.

“Broos remains as the head coach of Bafana Bafana and reports claiming the contrary are completely false. It is not the first time that the Belgian mentor is being linked to an exit shortly after the South African senior men’s national team has performed well at an international tournament.

“In March 2024 Broos was said to be joining the Tunisian national team a few weeks after Bafana Bafana had won bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

“Broos returned with the team from the 2026 FIFA World Cup a few days ago after making history in the global showpiece currently underway in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada. Bafana Bafana qualified for the second round of the tournament for the first time ever after beating South Korea 1-0 in the last group match in Monterrey, Mexico.

“The coach is currently at home in Belgium and will return to South Africa later this month.”

Broos told Belgian magazine Humo that he would not be continuing as head coach, but confirmed he was going to South Africa at the end of this month to discuss some sort of role with SAFA president Danny Jordaan.

‘I’m curious to see what he will propose’

“I’ve already had a conversation with the chairman of the South African federation (Danny Jordaan). He would like to keep me, but in a different role, as an advisor or something like that. I’m returning at the end of July to say my final goodbyes,” said Broos.

“I’m curious to see what he will propose. My wife is happy that I’m quitting, but she has also already warned me: ‘Just make sure you don’t get in my way! Suppose I have to be in South Africa for a few weeks every two months: why not? Better that than walking around at home being a nuisance because I have nothing to do.”