Spain into World Cup semifinal with France after late Merino strike

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said the semifinal would be 'a final before the final'.

Spain struck late to beat Belgium 2-1 on Friday and move onto a blockbuster World Cup semifinal against France after a game decided by a goalkeeping error from Senne Lammens.

European champions Spain will face the team that have rapidly become tournament favorites in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

Spain made to sweat

Spain though were made to sweat on a hot day at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Belgium had fought back from going a goal down to Fabian Ruiz’s silky effort on the half-hour mark, with Charles De Ketelaere bringing them level on 41 minutes.

It was the first goal that Spain have conceded in the entire tournament.

As an increasingly tense quarter-final seemed to be heading for extra time, Pau Cubarsi unleashed a shot from 25 yards out that Lammens failed to keep hold of and substitute Mikel Merino was perfectly positioned to poke in the rebound in the 88th minute.

It was a heartbreaking moment for the Manchester United ‘keeper but Merino, who had also delivered the killer blow to Portugal in the last 16, turned to the massed ranks of Spanish fans in the 70,492 crowd and celebrated.

“It seems like a coincidence, and if you go in prepared, it can happen again. I’m thrilled. I doubt it will happen again, we’ll see,” Merino said of his second winning goal in a row, which came just two minutes after he came onto the pitch.

Merino – ‘It is one of those games you dream of’

Merino said Spain relished facing France in the semifinal.

“We came here for this and we’re confident in our abilities. It is one of those games you dream of as a kid,” he added.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said the semifinal would be “a final before the final” given the quality of both teams.

Lammens was only on the pitch because first-choice ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois injured himself in the second half – and Courtois went to Lammens to console him at the final whistle.

“I gave him a big hug. He’s a great goalkeeper. You only get stronger from this,” Courtois said.

Spain had needed that touch of fortune after being denied by the Belgian defence for long periods.

Lamine Yamal twisted and turned down the Belgian right side and gradually had a growing influence after an underwhelming tournament so far — he was named the player of the match for his efforts.

But France, who comfortably beat Morocco 2-0 on Thursday to move into the last four, will have taken note of how rattled the Spanish defence seemed at times.

Red-letter Saturday

On Saturday, the remaining two quarter-finals will take place on a huge day of World Cup action.

Norway face England in Miami, and Norway coach Stale Solbakken said the showdown between strikers Erling Haaland and Harry Kane will go a long way to deciding the outcome.

Haaland has struck seven times in his first four appearances at a major tournament to fire Norway to the last eight for the first time on their return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence.

Kane is just one goal behind the Manchester City striker for the tournament after taking his overall World Cup tally to 14 as he has helped England reach a third consecutive quarter-final.

“I don’t think it is a secret that Kane is the match winner number one for England and Haaland is the match winner number one for us,” Solbakken said at his pre-match press conference.

Kane himself described Haaland as “a beast” of a player but said they were different players.

“I think we’re completely different players. I know we’re both strikers, but we’re in almost two different positions,” Kane said Friday.

“Obviously, I’m hoping he has a quiet day tomorrow, but I think his overall performance is very good. He’s a fantastic player.”

England’s bid to return to the semi-finals after a last-eight exit four years ago was boosted when injured trio Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James all returned to training on Friday.

Chelsea captain James looks likely to return to the starting lineup against Norway having sat out the 3-2 win against Mexico in the last 16.