Safa’s Jordaan backs Ramoreboli to boost Bafana

'He has earned this opportunity through his achievements and his consistent growth as a coach over many years,' said Jordaan in a statement.

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan believes Morena Ramoreboli can be the perfect foil for Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Safa confirmed this week that Ramoreboli will join Mosimane’s coaching staff as assistant coach.

From Botswana to Bafana

Ramoreboli was granted permission by the Botswana Football Association to leave his role as coach of their senior national team.

The experienced coach has also twice led Bafana at the Cosafa Cup, taking charge for the 2021 and 2023 editions.

“We are delighted to welcome Morena Ramoreboli back into the Bafana Bafana environment. He has earned this opportunity through his achievements and his consistent growth as a coach over many years,” said Jordaan in a statement.

“Morena knows South African football, understands African football and has demonstrated that he can build competitive teams, develop players and deliver results in challenging circumstances.

“His experience in Botswana has added another important dimension to his coaching career. We believe his qualities will complement those of Coach Pitso Mosimane and strengthen the Bafana Bafana technical team as we begin the journey towards the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.”

Botswana FA president Oabile Tariq Babitseng praised Ramoreboli’s contribution to their football. He also coach Botswana giants Jwaneng Galaxy in the CAF Champions League, where they beat Orlando Pirates in 2023.

‘A meaningful and lasting contribution’

“Morena Ramoreboli has made a meaningful and lasting contribution to Botswana football, both at Jwaneng Galaxy and with The Zebras,” said Babitseng.

“His role in guiding the national team to the Africa Cup of Nations after a 12-year absence will remain an important part of his legacy. We would naturally have preferred to retain him, but we understand the significance of this opportunity and respect his decision to take the next step in his coaching career.

“Our relationship with SAFA remains strong, and we are pleased that a coach who has contributed so much to Botswana football will now have an opportunity to contribute to Bafana Bafana. We thank Morena for his commitment, professionalism and service to Botswana football. We congratulate him on this new opportunity and remain confident that his experience and expertise will continue to contribute to the growth of football in the region. Thank you, Coach Morena, and all the best for the journey ahead.”

Safa, meanwhile, also confirmed that Bafana’s opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier against Guinea will take place at Orlando Stadium on September 26.

Bafana will then play Eritrea in another Group D match in Cairo on September 30 before facing Egypt in an international friendly on October 4.