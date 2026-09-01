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SAFA to announce Pitso Mosimane as Bafana Bafana coach

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

1 minute read

1 September 2026

10:27 am

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The announcement is expected to be made at 11am this morning during a press conference.

SAFA to announce Pitso Mosimane as Bafana Bafana coach

Pitso Mosimane is set to beunveiled as the new Bafana Bafana coach today. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

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The South African Football Association (SAFA) is this morning expected to announce the appointment of Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana head coach.

The announcement is expected to be made at 11am during a press conference.

Mosimane will replace Hugo Broos, who left his post after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup, which was co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. The Belgian led South Africa to the knockout round of the global showpiece for the first time in their history.

Mosimane is set for a second permanent stint in charge of the national team, having previously led Bafana from 2010 to 2012.

He was released by SAFA after South Africa failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mosimane’s immediate task will be to prepare Bafana for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to face Guinea and Eritrea in back-to-back AFCON qualifiers next month as they begin their campaign for a place at the continental tournament.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos Pitso Mosimane South African Football Association (SAFA)
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