Mosimane names first Bafana squad and stresses Afcon importance

'The priority is qualifying, nothing else,' said 'Jingles'

Pitso Mosimane stressed the importance of a successful qualification campaign for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals, as he named a 30-man squad yesterday for September’s qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

Bafana’s three matches

Bafana will also play a friendly against Egypt in the same international break, and Mosimane has named a slightly expanded squad for the three games.

Cassius Mailula, Luther Singh and Shandre Campbell are among those recalled to the Bafana set-up by Mosimane, who took over as Bafana head coach at the start of the month.

“The priority is qualifying, nothing else,” said ‘Jingles’ who failed to qualify Bafana for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

“We can’t talk about youth or anything. So we need to have players who will help us qualify.

“And we will (also) have players who we can give a chance, to see if they are ready for this, and bring them in against Egypt.”

Mailula must have a chance to start in the qualifiers, having impressed on his return to Mamelodi Sundowns this season. Mosimane knows the striker well, having brought him into the Sundowns squad as a youngster.

Younger players like Puso Dithejane and Shandre Campbell could be saved for the friendly against Egypt. Dithejane has had a fantastic start to the season at Chicago Fire, while Campbell is playing regularly for Kortrijk in Belgium.

But they are unlikely to keep Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko out of the side, with both having impressed at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

And then there is Relebohile Mofokeng, who can play wide or behind the striker. Mofokeng starred for Bafana at the World Cup, and has made a brilliant start to the season at his new Belgian side Union St Gilloise.

‘A different role’

“He is playing in a different role (at Union),” said Mosimane.

“He is being used as a number 10 on the right in a 4-3-3. At Pirates he was a winger, suddenly he is a 10, so the boy can play different formations. Wherever he is playing he is scoring or assisting.

“We must keep going with him. He is young … he is scoring in Europe in a top league.”

There is also plenty of experience in the side, with Mosimane also calling up veteran forward Themba Zwane. The Bafana coach says Zwane will be one of several potential captains in his Bafana team.

These potential captains also include goalkeepers Ronwen Williams and Sipho Chaine, suggesting that Williams’ role may not be as secure as it was under Hugo Broos.

“Let’s go for it and open up this thing. You can’t have one captain, then he has to play,” added Mosimane.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss

Defenders

Aubrey Modiba, Samkelo Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Thapelo Morena, Thabang Matuludi, Olwethu Makhanya, Khulumani Ndamane, Ime Okon, Lebone Seema, Nkosinathi Sibisi

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena, Lebohang Maboe, Sphephelo Sithole, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel,

Forwards

Iqraam Rayners, Yanela Mbuthuma, Cassius Mailula, Oswin Appollis, Puso DIthejane, Tashreeq Matthews, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko, Luther Singh, Shandre Campbell