VAR controversy as Egypt edge out Bafana

Egpyt get a penalty, Bafana don't and the Pharaohs get the three Group B points.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty was enough for ten-man Egypt to see off Bafana in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group G game decided by two controversial calls from the Video Assistant Referee.

Bafana denied

Bafana Bafana were denied their own chance to level from the spot in second half stoppage time as VAR decided that Yasser Ahmed’s handball inside the box was from a natural position. That decision took an eternity to be made, leaving Hugo Broos smiling in disbelief.

At the end of the first half, Egypt were awarded a penalty after Khuliso Mudau caught Salah in the face inside the box, though whether his actions were deliberate were also highly debatable.

Shortly after Salah’s spot kick, Egypt had Mohamed Hany sent off for a second bookable offence. But try as they might, Bafana couldn’t find a way past Hossam Hassan’s side in the second half. When Aubrey Modiba’s effort flew inchies wide in the 12th minute of stoppage time, the game was up.

This was Bafana’s first defeat since losing to Mali in the opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast. And Broos’ side now still have work to do against Zimbabwe on Monday to reach the last 16.

Egypt on top early

Egypt dominated possession in the first half with Bafana rather careless on the ball, though they defended with typical resilience.

In the 12th minute Mohamed Hamdy sent in a low whipped cross from the right that just evaded the onrushing Salah.

Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush was also causing Bafana problems at the back and Teboho Mokoena’s reckless challenge deservedly earned the midfielder a yellow card.

Bafana were creating little but on the half hour mark Lyle Foster did manage to get a hold of the ball, and get in a shot that Mohamed El Shenawy did well to save.

It was Egypt, however, who went in front just before half time. Khuliso Mudau looked to have defended well as he got himself in front of Salah, and running away from goal.

His outstretched arm, however, caught Salah in the face inside the penalty area. Referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana was sent to the VAR monitor and awarded a penalty.

Salah cooly dispatched the spot kick with a dink down the middle of the goal.

Hamy sent off

Hamy, however, soon found himself sent off as his foot landed on top of Mokoena’s boot and the referee issued him a second yellow card. It was a daft challenge from a man who had already been booked for cynically pulling back Mokoena.

Broos brought on Sipho Mbule for Thalente Mbatha at the break, as Bafana sought to press home their man advantage.

Egypt took off Marmoush and brought on Emam Ashour as they looked to hold on to what they had. Bafana pressed Egypt back early in the second half and created some openings but their final ball lacked panache.

In the 57th minute, Moremi took matters into his own hands as he cut in from the right and created some space for himself, but his shot lacked power and was easy for El Shenawy. Aubrey Modiba then lashed an effort wide, while at the other end Egypt showed their threat on the break as Trezeguet’s run and shot was kept out by WIlliams.

On the hour mark, Egypt nearly doubled their lead as Salah found Ashour after a quickly-taken free kick from Trezeguet, but Williams made an excellent save.

Bafana were struggling to get through Egypt’s low block and Moremi tried a spectacular flick and overhead kick in the 72nd minute but while the ambition was there, the exercution wasn’t

Mudau nearly made amends for conceding a spot kjick in the 74th minute, his low effort well saved by El Shenawy.

In the 79th minute, a wonderful back-heel from Foster played in Modiba, but his shot was stopped by the impressive Pharaohs ‘keeper.