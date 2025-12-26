World Soccer

Mali coach Saintfiet hits out at European clubs, FIFA over AFCON changes

Agence France Presse

26 December 2025

'It is the pride of African football, with the best players in African football,' said the Mali head coach.

Tom Saintfiet- Mali

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet is not happy with the decision to make the Africa Cup of Nations every four years. Picture: Nabil Ramdani/BackpagePix

Mali coach Tom Saintfiet on Thursday railed against the decision to play the Africa Cup of Nations every four years instead of two, insisting the move was forced upon the continent by FIFA and European clubs motivated by money.

Mali’s Saintfiet – ‘I am very shocked and disappointed’

“I am very shocked with it and very disappointed. It is the pride of African football, with the best players in African football,” the Belgian told reporters in Rabat ahead of Friday’s AFCON clash between Mali and Morocco.

“To take it away and make it every four years, I could understand if it was a request for any reason from Africa, but it is all instructed by the big people from (European governing body) UEFA, the big clubs in Europe and also FIFA and that makes it so sad.”

Saintfiet, 52, has managed numerous African national teams including Gambia, who he led to the quarter-finals of the 2022 Cup of Nations.

He was appointed by Mali in August last year and on Friday will lead them out against current AFCON hosts Morocco in a key Group A game at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The Cup of Nations has almost always been held at two-year intervals since the first edition in 1957 but Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe last weekend announced that the tournament would go ahead every four years after a planned 2028 tournament.

“We fought for so long to be respected, to then listen to Europe to change your history — because this is a history going back 68 years — only because of financial requests from clubs who use the load on players as the excuse while they create a World Cup with 48 teams, a Champions League with no champions,” Saintfiet said.

‘It is so stupid’

“If you don’t get relegated in England you almost get into Europe, it is so stupid,” he joked.

“If you want to protect players then you play the Champions League with only the champions. You don’t create more competitions with more load. Then you can still play AFCON every two years.

“Africa is the biggest football continent in the world, all the big stars in Europe are Africans, so I think we disrespect (Africa) by going to every four years.

“I am very sad about that – I hoped that the love for Africa would win over the pressure of Europe.”

