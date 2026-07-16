Mashego targets fresh start with ambitious Stellies

'I'm starting to think that I belong on the coast because I always do well when I'm in the coastal areas,' said Mashego.

Terrence Mashego is determined to revive his career after sealing a season-long loan move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Stellenbosch FC.

Mashego returns to the Cape

The Bafana Bafana international has returned to familiar surroundings in the Western Cape, where he first established himself as one of the country’s finest full-backs during his spell at Cape Town City.

After joining Sundowns in 2022, Mashego helped the Tshwane giants win three Betway Premiership titles before slipping down the pecking order.

His move to Stellenbosch marks his second successive loan spell after spending last season at Durban City. The 30-year-old believes a return to the coast could provide the ideal platform to rediscover his best form.

“I’m starting to think that I belong on the coast because I always do well when I’m in the coastal areas,” Mashego said to the Stellies media team.

“I had a great time playing in Cape Town, and the people in the Western Cape love football, so I want to pick up where I left off, play regularly, and help the team.

“I can’t wait to get on the pitch, fight for the badge and my teammates, and play in front of our fans. Hopefully, I can make them happy.”

Mashego will also be reunited with coach Gavin Hunt, having worked under the veteran mentor during his loan spell at City last season.

The experienced defender believes Hunt has assembled a balanced squad capable of challenging for honours in the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign.

‘I am delighted’

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to play for Stellenbosch FC,” Mashego added.

“It’s a professional club, with a great culture, and has, over the years, produced a lot of good players. We have good players here now too, a mix of talented youngsters.

“And experienced players, so we have a good squad. I believe we have a team that can compete, and that’s what we’re going to do this season.”

Mashego is one of several notable arrivals at Stellenbosch ahead of the new campaign. The Cape Winelands club has also strengthened its squad with the signings of former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou, ex-Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Lebitso.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba has also joined from Chippa United, while former Richards Bay captain Tlakusani Mthethwa has penned a long-term contract with the club.