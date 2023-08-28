African players in Europe: Bafana’s Foster’s bitter-sweet goal

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues.

Lyle Foster of Burnley FC celebrates his goal during the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Turf Moor, Burnley on Sunday. (Photo by MI News / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

South African Lyle Foster scored a bitter-sweet first goal for Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend.



It was the first by a South African in the league since Steven Pienaar netted for Everton in 2013, but could not prevent the promoted club losing 3-1 at home to Aston Villa.

Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

LYLE FOSTER (Burnley)

The 22-year-old fired home in the 47th minute to claim his first goal for Burnley since signing from Westerlo in January, but the Clarets were already trailing 2-0 before he scored as they lost a second successive home game.

TAIWO AWONIYI (Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest’s Nigerian striker scored for the seventh game in a row in a 3-2 defeat at Manchester United. Awoniyi put Forest ahead as he held off two United players to finish a superb counter-attack in the second minute. It was his third goal this season and extended a scoring run dating back to last term. Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly gave Forest a two-goal lead with a fourth-minute header before United hit back.

NICOLAS JACKSON (Chelsea)

The Chelsea striker scored his first goal for the club in a 3-0 win against Luton at Stamford Bridge. Jackson, signed from Villarreal in the close season, poked home in the 75th minute as he met Raheem Sterling’s cross with a close-range finish. The 22-year-old’s goal put the Blues three up and firmly on course for their first victory under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

ITALY

VICTOR OSIMHEN (Napoli)

The prolific Nigerian scorer converted a 15th-minute penalty to put defending champions Napoli ahead in a 2-0 victory over 10-man Sassuolo. It was the third Serie A goal in two matches this season for Osimhen, who was the leading league scorer last season with 26 goals.

GERMANY

OMAR MARMOUSH (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Marmoush rescued a point at derby rivals Mainz as the Egyptian’s added-time goal snatched a 1-1 draw. Marmoush, who moved from Wolfsburg in the close season, collected a pass from Junior Dina Ebimbe and tapped the ball in. The Egypt forward celebrated by removing his shirt and was yellow-carded.



VICTOR BONIFACE (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nigerian Boniface scored twice as Leverkusen won 3-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach to again demonstrate their quality under manager Xabi Alonso. Boniface headed Leverkusen into the lead on 18 minutes with his first Bundesliga goal since moving from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in mid year. Boniface scored again midway through the second half, latching on to a perfect Florian Wirtz pass and shooting past goalkeeper Jonas Omlin.