Bafana’s Foster opens Premier League account but Villa are too good for Burnley

The Bafana striker scored his first goal of the season in just his second appearance.

Lyle Foster - Burnley

Burnley’s South African striker Lyle Foster (centre) celebrates after netting his first English Premier League goal. Picture: Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images.

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster scored his first English Premier League goal for Burnley on Sunday but his side still went down 3-1 to Aston Villa at Turf Moor.

Foster produced an excellent turn and volley to make it 2-1 to Villa just after the break as Vincent Kompany’s side threatened to make a remarkable comeback.

Unai Emery’s Villa, however, proved too good in the end and Moussa Diaby’s well-taken goal made it 3-1, as the Midlands side took back control of the tie.

Villa had dominated the opening half with Matty Cash proving an unusual goalscorer, the Polish international bagging a brace, having not scored at all for Villa in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Foster showed some composed touches in attack and proved the Clarets’ main threat, as he had in their season opener against Manchester City.

The 22 year-old’s form is good news for Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, who has named Foster in his preliminary squad for the September friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo.

Foster was eventually taken off with about ten minutes left by Kompany and replaced by the experienced Jay Rodriguez.

