African players in Europe: Gueye, Foster end goal droughts

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

Senegalese Idrissa Gueye and South African Lyle Foster ended Premier League goal droughts at the weekend while helping Everton and Burnley to victories.



Midfielder Gueye notched his first goal for Everton since 2017 as they defeated fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Forward Foster ended a nine-match drought with the third goal for lowly Burnley in a 4-1 victory over bottom club Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

ENGLAND

LYLE FOSTER (Burnley)

He scored for the first time since December as the Clarets boosted their survival bid with a win at Sheffield United. Foster bagged Burnley’s third goal in the 58th minute, clinically converting Lorenz Assignon’s low cross from close-range.

IDRISSA GUEYE (Everton)

Gueye netted to inspire a crucial 2-0 win against relegation rivals Forest. In the 29th minute, Forest could only clear as far as the Senegalese, who took a touch before scuffing a low 25-yard shot that crept into the far corner past Matz Sels’ despairing dive.

YOANE WISSA (Brentford)

The Democratic Republic of Congo forward netted twice in the Bees’ 5-1 thrashing of Luton at Kenilworth Road. He fired home in the 24th minute with a 20-yard drive, then finished off a cross from Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo with a close-range strike in first half stoppage-time.

GERMANY

OMAR MARMOUSH (Eintrecht Frankfurt)

Eintracht winger Marmoush scored in a 3-1 win over Augsburg which all but sealed European football for the club next season. With Frankfurt leading 2-1 at home and Augsburg players, including the goalkeeper, pushing up looking for an equaliser, Marmoush won the ball and ran the length of the field before sidefooting into an empty net.

ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING (Bayern Munich)

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel deployed long-serving back-up striker Choupo-Moting alongside Harry Kane and the move paid dividends in a 5-1 win at Union Berlin. Choupo-Moting, 35, showed speed and dribbling ability down the left flank to set up a second-half goal for Thomas Mueller.

FRANCE

ERNEST NUAMAH (Lyon)

Ghana starlet Nuamah, 20, gave another glimpse of his massive potential by scoring his third goal in Ligue 1 in Lyon’s 4-1 loss at Paris Saint-Germain. It was a well taken goal by Nuamah, but the frustrating thing is that he has rarely provided an end product since arriving last August from Danish club Nordsjaelland via a loan from Belgian side Molenbeek, who have the same owner as Lyon.

FARIS MOUMBAGNA (Marseille)

The Cameroon forward was at serious risk of being labelled a flop after starting his Marseille career with just two goals in 12 games since signing in late January from Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt. But then he popped up with a crucial goal in a Europa League quarter-final second leg against Benfica, as Marseille eventually won the tie on penalties. And on Sunday he came off the bench to bag a stoppage-time equaliser and secure a 2-2 draw at Toulouse.