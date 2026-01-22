Algeria’s Zidane and Belghali banned over Nigeria AFCON scuffle

The FAF said it was lodging an appeal to challenge the sanctions.

Algerian players Luca Zidane and Rafik Belghali have been banned for two and four matches respectively for their part in ugly scenes following a quarter-final defeat to Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations.

The news was announced on Wednesday by the Algerian football federation (FAF), which was fined $100,000 for security lapses and improper conduct by players, officials and supporters.



OPINION – Senegal deserve AFCON title despite walkout madness

Goalkeeper Zidane and defender Belghali will serve their suspensions during qualifying for the 2027 tournament.

The FAF said it was lodging an appeal to challenge the sanctions.

Algeria were denied a penalty with the game locked at 0-0 before they eventually lost 2-0 to Nigeria thanks to second-half goals by Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

ALSO READ: Lookman gives Nigeria third place after AFCON shoot-out with Egypt

After the final whistle a scuffle broke out between both sets of players and staff. The FAF said the fines included charges for fans attempting to invade the pitch and displaying bank notes towards match officials.