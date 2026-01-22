World Soccer

Algeria’s Zidane and Belghali banned over Nigeria AFCON scuffle

Agence France Presse

22 January 2026

Nigeria’s midfielder #18 Raphael Onyedika, Algeria’s goalkeeper #23 Luca Zidane and players argue during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10. Photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Algerian players Luca Zidane and Rafik Belghali have been banned for two and four matches respectively for their part in ugly scenes following a quarter-final defeat to Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations.

The news was announced on Wednesday by the Algerian football federation (FAF), which was fined $100,000 for security lapses and improper conduct by players, officials and supporters.

Goalkeeper Zidane and defender Belghali will serve their suspensions during qualifying for the 2027 tournament.

The FAF said it was lodging an appeal to challenge the sanctions.

Algeria were denied a penalty with the game locked at 0-0 before they eventually lost 2-0 to Nigeria thanks to second-half goals by Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

After the final whistle a scuffle broke out between both sets of players and staff. The FAF said the fines included charges for fans attempting to invade the pitch and displaying bank notes towards match officials.

