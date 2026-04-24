Arsenal eye return to top spot, Spurs fight for survival

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the action.

Arsenal can reclaim the Premier League summit this weekend as in-form Manchester City focus on the FA Cup, while Tottenham and West Ham battle to avoid the final relegation spot.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have watched their imposing nine-point lead vanish quickly, with City currently top on goals scored.

One relegation spot remains to be decided after Wolves and Burnley dropped into the second tier this week while the battle for European football is tight.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the action:

Arsenal’s last chance

Manchester City and Arsenal are locked together on 70 points, with five games left. Both teams have a plus-37 goal difference.

Two things separate the teams — the number of goals scored and experience of getting over the line.

City, who have netted three more times than Arsenal, have never failed to go on and win the title having led after 33 games or more in the Premier League.

The Gunners, who lost 2-1 at the Etihad last weekend, can return to the top with a win or a draw at home to Newcastle, with City taking on Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The following week, Mikel Arteta’s men play first, meaning they could be six points clear before City face Everton on May 4.

Perennial runners-up Arsenal, who have the easier run-in on paper, must shrug off their recent collapse and put the pressure back on City.

The Blues, currently topping the table for the first time since August, are favourites but it is not over yet.

Spurs scrap

Tottenham desperately need a win at relegated Wolves on Saturday to restore hope that they can avoid dropping down to the second tier for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The London team, now under the leadership of Roberto De Zerbi, are still winless in the Premier League since December after conceding a late goal in last weekend’s draw with Brighton.

Spurs, 18th in the table, are two points from safety with five games left.

This week the club posted an advert for a lead psychologist as De Zerbi focuses on improving the squad’s mentality.

“I have no time to see negative people, to see sad players or sad assistants,” the Italian said after the Brighton match.

West Ham, in 17th spot, host Everton on Saturday while Nottingham Forest, three points above the Hammers, travel to face Sunderland on Friday. Leeds, on 40 points, are all but safe.

Analysts Opta predict Spurs will go down but a win could inject new confidence into the side.

Champions League race alive

The heat has come out of the race to finish in the top five, with Manchester United, Aston Villa and Liverpool all comfortably on course to secure Champions League football next season.

In-form Brighton have not given up the chase, even though they are five points behind fifth-placed Liverpool and have played a game extra.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men, who destroyed hapless Chelsea 3-0 this week, have won six of their past eight league games to stay in the hunt.

And the side that finishes sixth could still qualify for Europe’s top club competition, giving extra incentive to a clutch of clubs from Brighton, in sixth spot, all the way down to Fulham, in 12th.

For that to happen, Villa would need to win the Europa League and finish fifth in the Premier League.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest (1900)

Saturday (1400 unless stated)

Fulham v Aston Villa (1130), Liverpool v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Everton, Wolves v Tottenham, Arsenal v Newcastle (1630)

Monday

Manchester United v Brentford (1900)