Arsenal sign midfielder Norgaard from Brentford

Norgaard scored 13 times in 196 appearances for the Bees.

Christian Norgaard said a childhood dream of appearing in the Champions League had come true after signing for Arsenal from Brentford on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Danish midfielder has joined for a reported initial £10 million ($14 million) fee plus a further £2 million in add-ons, according to The Athletic.



ALSO READ: Maresca hails Joao Pedro after Chelsea reach Club World Cup final

Norgaard scored 13 times in 196 appearances for the Bees and was crucial to establishing Brentford as a Premier League club over the past four seasons.

“You can get almost emotional because maybe it was a dream that I’ve given a little bit up on coming towards the later stage in my career,” said Norgaard.

“I’ve just turned 31 and had signed a new deal with Brentford. Of course, there’s always a little chance that a miracle could happen with Brentford, but it was probably unrealistic to play Champions League with them.

“Now, I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It’s a childhood dream and something I didn’t think would be possible.”

Norgaard is Arsenal’s third signing of the transfer window after Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and boosts their midfield options after the departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

“He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.



OPINION: Why Dembélé or Vitinha should win the Ballon d’Or

“He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance.”

Arsenal are also reportedly closing in on the signing of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon for a deal worth around £70 millon.