Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano: La Liga’s best attack vs in-form team

FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will meet in what is expected to be an exciting La Liga clash at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday. Photo: Supplied

Rayo Vallecano could cause Barça problems, as the capital city side have picked up more points in 2025 than any other club.

Having cruised past Sevilla FC during Matchday 23, FC Barcelona are now preparing to host Rayo Vallecano in a highly anticipated game that is scheduled to take place at the Estadi Olímpic on Monday.



After defeating the Andalusian side 4-1 on the road, Los Blaugrana will now look to extend their unbeaten streak to 12 games across all competitions.

Barca’s strong start to the year

In fact, FC Barcelona have yet to experience a loss in 2025, as Hansi Flick’s team have kicked off the new calendar year with nine victories and two draws across La Liga EA Sports, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League and the Supercopa de España.

In those 11 games, Barça found the back of the net as many as 41 times, averaging an eye-popping 3.7 goals per match. Having recorded three straight victories in the league, FC Barcelona have made the most of their fellow title contenders dropping points, and their road victory against Sevilla FC last Sunday brought the Catalans within two points of leaders Real Madrid.

Boasting both the finest attack in La Liga with 64 goals scored in 23 games, as well as the front-runner for the Pichichi Award in Robert Lewandowski, who has netted a league-high 19 times, Barça are back in the title race.

On Monday, FC Barcelona will aim to build on their momentum by beating a solid Rayo Vallecano side. The Catalans may have won 16 of their last 20 home games against their upcoming opponents, but Los Franjirrojos have been a thorn in FC Barcelona’s side over the last few years.

The two teams faced each other in Vallecas on Matchday 3 back in August, with the hosts taking an early lead through Unai López. Yet, a half-time substitution turned the tide in FC Barcelona’s favour, as Dani Olmo made his debut off the bench and netted in the closing stages to seal a 2-1 comeback victory.

However, this was just their second league victory over Rayo Vallecano since 2019. Barça may have won the last two encounters, but Rayo Vallecano had recorded three wins and two draws in the previous five games between the two sides. And Monday’s clash is expected to be anything but easy for FC Barcelona.

The most in-form team in the league

No La Liga side has picked up more points than Rayo Vallecano’s 13 in 2025. In fact, coach Iñigo Pérez has led his team to four victories and one draw in the last five games, with their last defeat dating back on December 1st, a 2-1 loss to Athletic Club at home.

Rayo Vallecano kicked off this calendar year with a 2-1 win over RC Celta. This home triumph was followed by a 1-1 draw away at CA Osasuna and three straight victories over Girona FC (2-1), CD Leganés (1-0) and Real Valladolid (1-0).

Currently sitting sixth in the table, Los Franjirrojos are aspiring to bring European football back to Vallecas for the first time since reaching the 2001 UEFA Cup quarter-finals, where they were eliminated by eventual runners-up Deportivo Alavés.



Only five teams have collected more points away from home than Rayo Vallecano’s 17 this season, and the capital city side boast the third-best road defence in the league with nine goals conceded in 12 games.

Having lost just one of their last 12 games across all competitions, Rayo Vallecano will travel to Catalonia more than confident about crossing swords against an equally in-form FC Barcelona. It remains to be seen if the finest attack in La Liga will prevail over one of the best defensive lines in the competition, or whether Rayo Vallecano will manage to extend their impressive run this calendar year.