Bayern confirm talks to extend Kane’s contract

The 32-year-old England forward, who joined Bayern in 2023, has a deal until 2027.

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl on Monday confirmed the club are in talks to extend Harry Kane’s deal at the club.

The 32-year-old England forward, who joined Bayern in 2023, has a deal until 2027.



ALSO READ: Casemiro to leave Man United at end of season

“We’re talking to Harry, we’re talking,” Eberl said at a Bundesliga event in Frankfurt.

“Everyone knows at some point a decision has to be made,” he added.

Club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said on Monday: “Harry has great confidence in us and he feels comfortable in Munich.

“He and his family are settled in. Therefore we’ve got absolutely no reason to rush.”

Long without a team trophy, Kane broke his drought in 2025 when Bayern won the Bundesliga.

This campaign, Bayern are eight points clear in the league and sit second in the 36-team Champions League table.

Speaking in October, Kane said he could “definitely imagine” extending his stay in Germany.



ALSO READ: Arsenal must respond to title test: Arteta

Kane has scored 119 goals in 126 games for Bayern, while adding 30 assists.

This campaign, Kane has 34 goals in 30 games. With 21 goals in 19 Bundesliga matches, Kane is on track to break the single season league record of 41 goals set by Robert Lewandowski in 2020-21.