Brazil aim for last 32 as World Cup goes into hectic phase

Ancelotti said on Tuesday that Neymar had recovered from injury.

Brazil will seek to book their place in the last 32 of the World Cup on Wednesday when they face Scotland as the tournament shifts to a breathless six games a day.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will expect to go through but they come up against a Scotland side in Miami determined to qualify for the knockout round for the first time in their history.

Morocco, who held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in an early highlight of the tournament, will favor their chances against already-eliminated Haiti and would top Group C if the Brazilians fail to beat the Scots.

Such an outcome would complicate the path of Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil later in the competition.

Ancelotti said on Tuesday that Neymar had recovered from injury and the 34-year-old could make his first appearance of the tournament against the Scots.

“He can play, he’s doing well, he trained very well. I’m very happy with him,” said the Italian coach, adding that the forward “brings experience, understanding of the game, and helps the younger players.”

Neymar’s inclusion in the matchday squad will help make up for the absence of winger Raphinha, who is out injured for around two weeks.

– Non-stop action –

On a dizzying day of action when the final game in each group will be played simultaneously, co-hosts Mexico know they are already guaranteed of playing in the knockout round.

The Mexicans won Group A after two victories and will play the Czech Republic, who need a victory to stand any chance of going through to the last 32.

South Africa improved dramatically in their last game to draw with the Czechs after a pitiful perfomance in the tournament curtainraiser against Mexico when they had two men sent off and lost 2-0.

They need to beat Son Heung-min’s South Korea, who themselves are targeting the knockout phase.

The finale to Group C sees already-qualified Canada take on Switzerland in Vancouver. The task for the Swiss is simple — win and they are guaranteed of playing in the knockout round.

Anything less than that and the Swiss require any one of three scenarios to go through.

Bosnia-Herzegovina and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar — who were thumped 6-0 by Canada in their last outing — meet in the group’s other game, and both have an outside chance of qualifying.

The action on Wednesday is the first of four days of six games, the result of a tournament expanded for the first time to 48 teams.

On Tuesday, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics as he became the first man to score in six different World Cups

Ronaldo, 41, admitted he had spent a “dark week” fielding criticism after a lacklustre display in Portugal’s opening 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But the veteran striker roared back to life with two goals as Portugal kickstarted their campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Group K rivals Uzbekistan in Houston.

“I can say it was a very tough week, a difficult week, a week in which public opinion was very harsh on us, on all the players, especially on the coach,” Ronaldo said of Roberto Martinez.

England meanwhile were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Ghana that meant their bid to reach the last 32 comes down to their final group game against Panama, who were eliminated by a 1-0 loss to Croatia.

Colombia booked their ticket for the last 32 with a 1-0 win against the Democratic Republic of Congo.