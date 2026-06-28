DR Congo advance but Iran out as wild World Cup group stage wraps

'I think tonight we just showed what it means for us is just to fight no matter what,' said DR Congo striker Yoane Wissa.

The Democratic Republic of Congo became the latest underdogs to roar at the World Cup on Saturday, battling into the knockout rounds for the first time as Iran’s rollercoaster campaign ended in elimination.

A chaotic finale to the tournament’s expanded group phase saw Austria and Algeria fill the final two berths in the last 32 late Saturday after battling to an extraordinary 3-3 draw in Group J — a result that dashed Iran’s hopes of advancing from their group.

A win for either Austria or Algeria would have allowed Iran to squeeze into the last 32, and it looked as if the Asian side would advance when Riyadh Mahrez scored in the third minute of stoppage time to put the Algerians into a 3-2 lead.

But Iranian joy was shortlived when Sasa Kalajdzic arrowed in a header in the sixth minute of injury time to snatch a draw for Austria and spark pandemonium in Kansas City.

It was the final act of another enthralling day at the tournament which saw DR Congo emulate fellow African minnows Cape Verde by reaching the knockouts following a 3-1 defeat of Uzbekistan.

DR Congo set up England showdown

DR Congo’s win in Atlanta – their first ever victory in a World Cup match – was enough to secure third place in Group K, setting up a dream clash with England in the next round.

“We love our national team. We love what we represent. I think tonight we just showed what it means for us is just to fight no matter what,” said DR Congo striker Yoane Wissa.

“It’s not easy in our country. There’s a war in East Congo. Every day, every time we wear this shirt, we think about them.”

DR Congo’s progression continued a stunning World Cup for African sides. Only one of 10 African teams — Tunisia — failed to reach the second round.

Messi scores again

Elsewhere on Saturday, Argentina maestro Lionel Messi took his tally at the tournament to an incredible six goals in three matches after coming off the bench to score in the South Americans’ 3-1 defeat of Jordan.

Argentina had already assured themselves of top spot in Group J following wins over Austria and Algeria, and were always in control against the eliminated Jordanians in a dead rubber in Arlington, Texas.

Messi’s latest strike took his career World Cup tally to a record-extending 19 goals.

Earlier, England ensured their passage to the knockout rounds as Group L winners with a laboured 2-0 defeat of Panama at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored the goals that set up their date with the DR Congo in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Colombia topped Group K after holding Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to a 0-0 draw in Miami — a result that means the Portuguese will now face Croatia in the last 32.

England were made to work hard by a well-organised Panama team and looked to be heading for a repeat of their lacklustre 0-0 draw with Ghana until Bellingham opened the scoring on 62 minutes before providing an assist for Kane five minutes later.

“It was what we expected: a tough match against a physical opponent,” England manager Thomas Tuchel said.

“They are a difficult team to score against and we were the only team to create this amount of chances and score twice.”

Croatia meanwhile made sure of claiming second place in the group behind England with a 2-1 victory over Ghana in Philadelphia.

Petar Sucic and Nikola Vlasic scored the goals for Croatia, as Ghana were forced to settle for third.

Croatia’s win extinguished Scotland’s hopes of squeezing into the last 32 as one of the best third-placed teams, sealing their elimination from the tournament. Scotland manager Steve Clarke promptly resigned.

Portugal had gone into their tussle with Colombia in Miami needing a win to top the group — and give themselves a theoretically easier route in the knockout rounds.

But after a thrilling, end-to-end battle Portugal had to settle for a point against a Colombia team who so nearly snatched a win in the dying minutes only to see a fractional offside decision deny them a winning goal.

The result means Portugal will face a tricky tie with the experienced Croatians in the last 32 — and potentially a meeting with European champions Spain in the last 16.