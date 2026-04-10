Fernandez remains out despite apology: Chelsea boss Rosenior

"He's apologised to me, he's apologised to the club," Rosenior told reporters on Friday.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior said that Enzo Fernandez remains dropped for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester City despite apologising for comments that cast doubt over his future at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentina midfielder, linked with Real Madrid, fuelled speculation by telling a podcast during the recent international break that he would like to live in the Spanish capital.



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It followed remarks he made last month casting doubt about whether he would still be at Chelsea next season after the club’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fernandez, 25, who has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032, was dropped for last week’s thumping 7-0 win against Port Vale in the FA Cup quarter-finals and this Sunday’s home Premier League fixture against City.

“He’s apologised to me, he’s apologised to the club,” Rosenior told reporters on Friday.

“It’s a serious meeting about something very serious,” he added. “I said every single step along this way, I’m not questioning Enzo’s character, I’m not questioning who he is as a person.

“I believe people make mistakes, and you can’t overstep the punishment for the mistake.

“I think we’ve made a sanction, we made a decision, I made a decision, and what I want for Enzo is for him to go on here and have an outstanding career.”

Rosenior said that the internal club sanction would remain in place despite the apology from Fernandez, who is the club’s vice-captain.

“He won’t play on Sunday but hopefully after that he’ll be a massive part of the group moving forward,” he said.

“There’s still a few hurdles that need to be overcome that I won’t go into. But at the same time I want every player really, really focused now on a huge run-in.”

Rosenior denied that the club, currently sixth in the table, were hurting themselves by omitting Fernandez against City, who are second in the Premier League.

“Football is a team sport, it’s not about individuals,” he said. “It’s not about shooting yourself in the foot.

“There are certain values and cultures that I believe in, that this club believes in, that makes the team stronger if you get that right.”

Chelsea have not beaten Pep Guardiola’s City since the two teams met in the 2021 Champions League final, when Thomas Tuchel, who is now the England boss, managed the Blues.

But Rosenior said that he was confident his men could win as they push for a top-five finish, which would guarantee Champions League football next season.



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“We’re a very good team, we’ve gone through a difficult run, even though in that run we were punished for mistakes,” he said.

“There were good moments. When I actually analysed the games that we’ve had, we’ve caused every team we’ve played against problems, but haven’t had the results for that.”