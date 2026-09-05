Haaland keeps new-look Man City perfect in Premier League, blunt Spurs held

Table-topping City have won all three of their Premier League matches ahead of next week's Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

New-look Manchester City overcame a spirited challenge from Coventry on Saturday courtesy of an Erling Haaland goal to stay perfect in the Premier League, as blunt Tottenham were held to a goalless draw at Nottingham Forest.

Enzo Maresca is now the man in the Etihad hotseat after the emotional departure of long-serving Pep Guardiola, while there has been significant churn among the playing staff.

One of the new arrivals, Enzo Fernandez, played a major part in City’s first-half goal, feeding Antoine Semenyo, who crossed for Haaland to head home his third of the season.

Table-topping City have won all three of their Premier League matches ahead of next week’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Former Chelsea boss Maresca said teams needed “ugly moments” as well as free-flowing football after the stodgy win, in which newly promoted Coventry squandered chances.

“I really liked today for different reasons,” the Italian told the BBC. “First half we could have scored one or two more, but we worked together to win so I am happy.

“It is difficult against teams in a low block, I felt we dealt very well with that. Anxiety from the fans is normal. Nine out of 10 of these games you end with bad feeling, but it is important to win 1-0.”

Midfielder Fernandez arrived at the Etihad on transfer deadline day in a £125 million ($170 million) deal, which equalled the British record.

Maresca handed his former charge at Chelsea a start after Nico O’Reilly sustained an injury in the warm-up, while fellow new signing Iliman Ndiaye also made his debut for the club.

The City boss is working with a reshaped squad following several high-profile departures, including those of former Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

As well as Fernandez and Ndiaye, big-money arrivals include England midfielder Elliot Anderson and Morocco teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi, who both featured on Saturday.

– Spurs held –

Tottenham also spent heavily in the summer transfer window in a desperate effort to avoid fresh embarrassment after finishing 17th in successive seasons.

They travelled to the City Ground, after defeats to Brentford and Newcastle, to face a team that twice beat them heavily last season, and still searching for their first Premier League goal of the new campaign.

Forest had the ball in the net midway through the second half after calamitous Spurs defending, but Neco Williams’s strike was ruled out for handball following a VAR check.

The 0-0 draw means that Forest, who, like Spurs, flirted with relegation last season, are also still seeking their first win.

Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Tottenham on loan this week, was introduced as a substitute in the 74th minute for his first competitive action since November 2024 following a doping ban.

“Disappointed for the result but for the performance very happy, considering we started to work together last Thursday for the first time, for the first day,” Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi told Sky Sports, referring to the end of the transfer window.

He added: “If we improve in the last third I think we can score many goals because we have the players with big qualities. Now is a tough moment to accept this result because I think we played well.”

Vitaly Janelt opened the scoring for high-flying Brentford against Sunderland but Enzo Le Fee levelled from the penalty spot late in the game to force a 1-1 draw.

Leeds drew 1-1 at Brighton while Tyrick Mitchell scored two goals as Crystal Palace twice came from behind to earn a 3-2 win at Fulham, with Ben Chilwell netting the winner.

In the early kick-off, Newcastle recovered from going 2-0 down to secure a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, staying unbeaten in all competitions under new manager Matthias Jaissle.

Hull host Aston Villa in the evening kick-off while champions Arsenal are in action against in-form Chelsea on Sunday.

On Friday, Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool beat Ipswich 2-0 to claim their first win of the season.