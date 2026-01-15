Hosts Morocco set up Senegal AFCON final showdown

"It was one of the hardest matches we have had against a very solid and talented team," said Morocco coach Walid Regragui.

Hosts Morocco will play Sadio Mane’s Senegal in this weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations final after both emerged victorious in tense last-four ties on Wednesday as Mohamed Salah’s dreams of winning the title were again dashed.

Morocco beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties after their semi-final showdown of few chances in capital Rabat finished 0-0 at the end of extra time, with goalkeeper Yassine Bounou performing heroics by saving twice in the shoot-out.

Bounou, of Saudi side Al-Hilal, saved from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi, allowing Youssef En-Nesyri to convert the winning kick and spark wild celebrations among over 65,000 fans inside the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

As well as joy there was relief for Hamza Igamane, who had appeared distraught after his kick — Morocco’s second in the shoot-out — was saved by Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

He was the only Moroccan player to fail to score in the shoot-out, however, with captain and talisman Achraf Hakimi among those who converted their penalties.

“It was one of the hardest matches we have had against a very solid and talented team,” said Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who played in the last Atlas Lions team to reach the AFCON final when they lost to Tunisia in 2004.

“I am very happy for the players and for the Moroccan people who really deserve this.

“It is a great gift for them to be in the final but we will need to recover quickly because we put a lot of energy into the game.”

The shoot-out came after a cagey encounter, with almost all the chances of note coming in the first half and Nigeria mustering just two shots in the entire game.

Morocco have been under enormous pressure to deliver a first AFCON title for their country in half a century and just their second overall.

However, as their dream remains alive it is an agonising way for Nigeria’s hopes to end, two years after they lost the final to the hosts in Ivory Coast.

Led by two recent winners of the African player of the year prize in Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, Nigeria had been arguably the best team at the tournament up to the semi-finals and the top scorers with 14 goals in their first five matches.

“The players fought for every ball and it is difficult to lose on penalties, but this is football and we have to accept it,” said Nigeria coach Eric Chelle.

He added: “I am proud of my players but I am disappointed for them because the reality is we were maybe the best team that there has been in this AFCON.”

– Mane ends Salah’s dream –

Earlier, Mane scored a 78th-minute winner to give Senegal a 1-0 victory over Egypt in Tangiers, then said he was playing in the tournament for the last time.

“I’m very happy to be able to play in my very last AFCON. I hope to win it (the final) and bring (the trophy) back to Dakar,” the 33-year-old said.

Senegal, champions in 2022, dominated possession against cautious Egypt as the Cup of Nations title continues to elude Liverpool superstar Salah.

This was Salah’s fifth AFCON and the closest he has come to a winners’ medal is finishing a runner-up twice.

It will be Senegal’s fourth Cup of Nations final appearance overall and their third in the last four editions.

“I think we managed the game well from start to finish and, overall, we deserved to win. We’ll try to be ready for the final, above all to give our best,” said Mane.

“The most important thing for me is that Senegal wins every time… I am a soldier of the nation. I try to give my all every day, whether in training or in matches.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is the most difficult competition in the world. All the teams are evenly matched.”

Referring to his former Liverpool teammate Salah, Mane said the Egyptian is “one of the best players in the world”.

The goal that decided the game came with 12 minutes remaining, as Mane’s low shot flew past the goalkeeper and into the net.