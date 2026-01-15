OPINION: Nigeria squandered a golden opportunity for AFCON glory

Football is rarely decided on reputation alone and it is impossible to ignore the lingering issues off the pitch.

It is difficult to comprehend how a Nigeria side blessed with such an abundance of talent has once again fallen short of continental glory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



For a nation that failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the AFCON represented more than just another tournament, it was an opportunity for redemption, a chance to change the narrative.

This was meant to be the year the Super Eagles soared to greater heights. Having finished as runners-up at the previous edition in Côte d’Ivoire in 2023, the natural expectation was progression and anything less than lifting the trophy was always going to be a huge failure.



Instead, Nigeria’s campaign ended in familiar disappointment, their wings clipped by hosts Morocco in the semi-finals and by any realistic measure, this must be viewed as a failure.

ALSO READ: Senong points to Zwane void in Bafana’s AFCON exit

Context matters, of course and losing narrowly to Côte d’Ivoire three years ago was easier for Nigerians to stomach, particularly when you consider that they failed to advance beyond the round of 16 in 2021. The signs in Morocco initially suggested genuine progress and the West Africans walked through the group stages with a flawless record, winning all three matches.

They played with authority and intent before making light work of Mozambique and Algeria in the round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively, dispatching both sides with minimal fuss. Their football was expressive, ruthless and underpinned by a forward line that struck fear into opponents. However, their momentum stalled in the last four, where they succumbed to Morocco on penalties in a tense semi-final encounter.

On paper, Nigeria arguably possessed the strongest attack at the tournament, boasting some of the biggest names on the continent and beyond. Yet football is rarely decided on reputation alone and it is impossible to ignore the lingering issues off the pitch, particularly the reported bonus disputes involving the Nigerian Football Federation. Such distractions, no matter how subtle, have a way of seeping into performances.

When administration falters, the consequences inevitably surface on the field of play. Nigeria’s experience should serve as a cautionary tale to other African nations preparing for the World Cup later this year because the game has evolved and governance must evolve with it.

Players should not be burdened by off-field uncertainty at the peak of major competitions. African football must reach a stage where disputes over bonuses and payments are a thing of the past. With better administration, Victor Osimhen and his teammates may well have been left to focus solely on football, rather than matters better left to the boardroom.

It has been some time since Nigeria fielded a free-scoring side playing with such passion, aggression and confidence. This was a golden opportunity squandered as no team scored more goals at this AFCON than Nigeria, whose 14 strikes made them the tournament’s most ruthless attacking force.

ALSO READ: Mane takes dominant Senegal past Egypt into AFCON final

Yet when it mattered most, they faltered and a significant portion of the responsibility must rest squarely with their football federation. For Nigeria, the talent is undeniable, the question remains whether the structures around it are strong enough to finally turn promise into silverware.