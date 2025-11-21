OPINION: CAF’s leniency on Mukoko exposes a serious discipline crisis

CAF’s disciplinary response falls well short of what is required to protect the integrity of the sport.

Saint-Éloi Lupopo defender Dieumerci Mukoko Amale should count himself extremely fortunate to have escaped with nothing more than a two-match suspension for his disgraceful behaviour in last month’s CAF Champions League clash against Orlando Pirates.



For a player to behave in such a thuggish manner on the field of play is wholly unacceptable, and CAF’s disciplinary response falls well short of what is required to protect the integrity of the sport.



This was a prime opportunity for CAF to clamp down on violent conduct and set a clear deterrent for players who think they can act outside the laws of football. Instead, the African football governing body opted for a soft-touch approach, one that sends entirely the wrong message across the continent.



Mukoko’s actions on the day were not mere moments of over-exuberance or late challenges in the heat of the moment, but they were acts of violence. He headbutted Pirates’ Masindi Nemtajela and then, astonishingly, deliberately stamped on Oswin Appollis during the same match.

That is not competitiveness, it is assault and in any professional environment, such conduct would result in dismissal or even criminal charges. Yet in a CAF competition, it has earned him only a brief spell on the sidelines.



Worse still, despite CAF’s retrospective sanction, reports indicate that Mukoko travelled with Lupopo to South Africa for their fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. That alone illustrates how lenient the punishment truly is.



A total ban from all football activities, even for a limited period, would have been far more appropriate and would have sent a much stronger message.

This is not an isolated incident either because last season, we saw serious misconduct in the quarter-finals match when MC Alger officials were caught on camera assaulting Orlando Pirates personnel. On that occasion, the CAF disciplinary board handed assistant coach Mohamed Khezrouni a four-match ban and a fine, while player Abdelkader Oussama Menezla received a two-match suspension, one of which was suspended for a year.

Yet here we are again, barely a season later, witnessing similar scenes. When these incidents keep occurring, it is a sign that these punishments are simply not harsh enough. Mukoko will miss two matches but still feature in the remaining four fixtures of the group stages. Where is the deterrent in that? Contrast this with how other governing bodies have handled comparable offences.

Luis Suárez received a four-month ban from all football activities, plus a nine-match international suspension, for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup. Joey Barton was handed a 12-match ban in 2012 after violent conduct following his red card for QPR at Manchester City. Those are the types of punishments that send a clear message because certain actions should not be tolerated under any circumstances.

African football desperately needs that level of resolve. The continent must take a firm stand against violent conduct on the field of play. If CAF continues handing out what amounts to little more than a slap on the wrist, then players will continue testing the boundaries, fully aware of the governing body’s leniency. Football in Africa deserves better, the players deserve better, and the fans deserve a game protected from those who seek to drag it into disrepute.