Andre Arendse lands new job after Siwelele FC exit

Sekhukhune confirmed Arendse's appointment through a statement on Friday afternoon.

Sekhukhune United have strengthened their technical bench with the appointment of Andre Arendse as the club’s assistant coach.



Arendse, who left Siwelele FC in September together with CEO Stan Matthews, reunites with fellow 1996 AFCON-winning Bafana Bafana teammate Eric Tinkler, who is Babina Noko’s head coach.



“Sekhukhune United Football Club (SKUFC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andre Arendse – a highly respected figure in South African football and alumnus of the 1996 AFCON-winning

“Arendse joins fellow 96 gold medalist, Head Coach Eric Tinkler, on the bench, as Babina Noko look to finish strong in this season’s Betway Premiership campaign.



“The 58-year-old Arendse brings 15 years of coaching experience at Premiership level, having served in various capacities, including goalkeeper coach, assistant coach and interim head coach.



“His most recent feat was guiding SuperSport United to safety in the 2024#25 season, preserving their Premiership status.



“He holds both the FIFA goalkeeping certificate and a CAF B coaching licence, reflecting his dedication to technical development.”

‘Arendse and Tinkle know each other’

Sekhukhune United Chairman Mr Simon Malatji welcomed the appointment of Arendse, stating: “Coaches Eric Tinkler and Andre Arendse know each other from their playing days and have not only crossed paths as coaching rivals, but lifted the 2017 MTN8 trophy together at ‘Matsantsantsa’. They share a strong rapport, and we are confident that it’ll translate positively in the team’s performance and results.”



As a player, Arendse enjoyed a long and illustrious career, highlighted by 67 caps for Bafana Bafana and back-to-back League Championship titles with SuperSport United FC. He was also part of the squad that earned Fulham FC promotion to the English Premier League.