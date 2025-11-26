Major League DJz turn up the volume on Kenyan promoters amid gig dispute

Three Kenyan promoters claim that Major League DJz have repeatedly and systematically breached contracts.

South Africa’s DJ duo Major League DJz has distanced itself from Kenyan promoters, who claim the twin brothers haven’t honoured an agreement to perform in the East African nation.

A statement issued by three Kenyan promoters, The Afters KE, 6AM Entertainment, and The Human District Company, says the brothers have repeatedly and systematically breached contracts.

“We, the undersigned, have collectively engaged Major League DJz for contracted performances in Kenya on multiple separate occasions,” read the joint statement from the trio.

“Despite fulfilling all financial and logistical requirements on our part, the artists and the management have completely failed to honour their commitments, resulting in significant financial losses for our companies and immense disappointment for the Kenyan public.”

The companies claim that the duo was first booked in 2021 by 6AM Entertainment for an event that they never attended.

The second event the brothers allegedly didn’t honour was a 2022 gig organised by The Human District Company, and the most recent gig, set for next month by The Afters KE, is another one Banele and Bandile Bhere allegedly didn’t honour.

The trio of companies claims that, on each occasion, Major League DJz and their management received the full, agreed-upon performance fees.

The statement included screenshots they claim are proof of payments and of communication with the DJs.

ALSO READ: ‘My wish is for Samro to release Mshoza’s royalties’ says late Kwaito star’s father

Major League DJz respond

Before releasing a statement on their Instagram stories, the pair commented on the Kenyan promoters’ post.

“Love the fact that you brought us here. Problem here is one, you guys are always dealing with third parties bookers… secondly, we didn’t agree to this show,” Major League DJz wrote.

“We didn’t sign no contract with you. We have 100 of promoters in Kenya who have been trying to book us.. and we haven’t done the show because mainly we looking to bring our own show first to kenya and work with the right promoter too.”

Major League DJz have built a reputation around their Amapiano Balcony Mix, a music event featuring Amapiano that has been held in various locations globally, including South Africa, London, and Dubai.

The DJs say that they have been “burnt many times in Kenya…and don’t want to risk it again.

“Another thing is [we] didn’t receive your money. It was rejected by our banker.. It’s in forex. Unfortunately, forex takes a few days [to] return your money… that we have no control over.”

“And trust me, it’s not about money. If it was, we would have been in Kenya every other weekend. We got major respect for Kenya. It is one of Africa’s best dance communities. Beautiful country with amazing people. So we want to do it right. With the right promoters and people who are not here trying to make money off us, but people who are gonna give one, [the] best dance show to our fans and two, under the line of work they’re in.”

In a separate Instagram statement directed at their Kenyan fans, the twin brothers said they’re planning something special for them.

“We’re planning something truly specialised… bringing you the full Balcony Mix Africa experience, just like we do it back home in South Africa,”

“We love you deeply, Kenya, and we’re coming. See you in 2026.”

NOW READ: SA’s Thapelo Mokoena speechless after winning prestigious award in Ghana