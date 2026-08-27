Kompany threads the needle as ambitious Bayern target ‘big goals’

Bayern's domestic dominance is such that the best a coach can usually hope for is begrudging respect from their rivals.

Two years after his surprise arrival in Munich from Burnley, Vincent Kompany has managed to do the impossible — being a “likeable” Bayern coach while winning everything on offer in Germany.

Bayern’s domestic dominance is such that the best a coach can usually hope for is begrudging respect from their rivals.

But Kompany — who remains in-tune on social issues while building Bayern into a ruthless yet eye-catching attacking powerhouse — has bucked that trend.

On Sunday, the former Manchester City captain was named coach of the year in Germany.

“Added to (his coaching achievements) is the empathetic and likeable public image of the eloquent Belgian, which has certainly not hurt the popularity of the German powerhouse,” wrote German sports magazine Kicker.

The 40-year-old has said Bayern have “big goals” this season, setting his sights on winning the Champions League after last year’s dramatic semi-final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kompany ended an illustrious playing career in 2020, but it took him time to build up his reputation as a coach.

He made a solid but unspectacular start to his coaching career at Anderlecht, but then produced the goods at Burnley, leading the club to promotion to the Premier League with a Championship-winning haul of 101 points.

Burnley were swiftly relegated from the English top flight the following season, with just 24 points from 38 games.

However, stung after a first trophyless season in 11 years, Bayern took a punt on Kompany, after attempts to sign or re-sign Xabi Alonso, Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Oliver Glasner proved fruitless.

When Kompany joined Bayern, the Bavarians had not given a coach two full seasons since Pep Guardiola, who left in 2016.

Armed with the best squad in Germany and one of the best in Europe, Bayern coaches are damned to navigate a complex political framework while managing sky-high expectations.

Time and again Kompany rose above the club’s political bickering, a skill which eluded predecessors Nagelsmann and Tuchel.

He never aired his grievances publicly, even amid private setbacks. In October 2025, Kompany’s deal was extended until 2029.

Kompany has more than won over Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness, who remains arguably the most powerful person at the club seven years after stepping down as official president.

Hoeness has frequently clashed with previous Bayern managers but lavished praise on Kompany in February.

“Vincent Kompany is like winning the lottery for us — with a bonus number on top,” he said.

“He has achieved exactly what Thomas Tuchel, whom I consider a highly intelligent man, was never able to do here: Vincent immediately built a close connection with his players and showed genuine passion for them.”

– ‘Knows how to manage superstars’ –

Speaking with AFP and other media on Saturday, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund — who made the then-surprising decision to bring Kompany to Munich — also praised Kompany.

“He’s a good person and an outstanding personality. He is a leader and you can feel this every day. And he’s a really hard worker,” Freund said.

“It’s really fun to work with him every day. The team like him a lot.”

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac is a man who knows the challenges of the Bayern dressing room well.

Kovac led Bayern to the 2018-19 league and cup double but was sacked midway through the following season.

“He won a lot of titles, so he knows exactly how a dressing room is… I think Vincent understands exactly how to manage superstars,” Kovac told AFP.

“It’s also very important. And sometimes as a coach you need to get your experience.

“OK, he was relegated, but now he won titles, he reached the semi-finals in the Champions League, so what does (relegation) actually mean?”