Ekurhuleni murders: Family identifies woman’s body found in KwaThema

Dineo Evelyn Motapane's body was discovered on the side of the road in KwaThema, Springs.

As the South African Police Service (Saps) intensifies its investigations into the grim murders of at least eight women in Ekurhuleni, three of the victims have been identified, with the latest woman named as 38-year-old Dineo Evelyn Motapane, whose body was discovered on the side of the road in KwaThema, Springs.

The family positively identified her body at the Springs Mortuary on Wednesday afternoon, 16 September 2026.

Last seen

According to police and her family, Motapane was last seen alive on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that at the time her body was discovered, her family had not yet reported her missing.

“The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has sent her condolences to the family of 38-year-old Dineo Evelyn Motapane.

“She has further assured the family and the community that police remain firmly on the ground, with investigations into the murders of the eight women being intensified,” Mathe said.

Series of murders

Mathe said a multidisciplinary team of investigators and specialists continues to work around the clock to establish the circumstances surrounding each case, identify those responsible and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

The series of murders, which has sent shockwaves throughout the country, claims the lives of five women in Kempton Park, two in Olifantsfontein and one in Kwathema.

Reward

Police have offered a R400 000 reward for information that could lead to the solving of the murders and arrests of the suspect/s and will place Kempton Park under lockdown through Operation Shanela.

The DA is also offering a cash reward of R500 000 for information that leads to the successful criminal prosecution of the murderer of multiple women in Ekurhuleni.

Families

The DA Mayoral Candidate for Ekurhuleni, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, made the announcement on Wednesday during a picket at the Kempton Park Police Station.

“As the DA Mayoral Candidate for Ekurhuleni, the more I can do to help bring this perpetrator to book, the more we will do. I want to see Ekurhuleni safer, and better governed, as soon as possible – and that means ensuring murderers are arrested and put in jail.

“Let us not forget the families left behind by the deceased, who are mourning. The young 8-year-old daughter of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo made the first calls highlighting her disappearance, which brought this to light. Society can follow in her footsteps to bring the perpetrator to light too,” said Rasilingwane.

Women not safe

On Tuesday, acting police minister Firoz Cachalia said the deaths of eight women in these circumstances remind the nation that women are unsafe in South Africa.

“The thought that someone can go out on a run to participate in a happy event, never to return home, is too unbearable to think about,” Cachalia said.

Murders condemned

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has also condemned the “horrific murders” of women in Kempton Park and Olifantsfontein, demanding urgent action and accountability in tackling South Africa’s gender‑based violence and femicide crisis.

Foundation Executive Director Neeshan Balton said the killings highlight systemic failures in protecting women.

Balton stressed that gender‑based violence and femicide (GBVF) is a national crisis that requires decisive intervention.