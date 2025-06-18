Liverpool face Bournemouth in Premier League opener, Man Utd host Arsenal

The season consists of 380 games over 33 weekends and five midweek rounds.

Arne Slot’s side have the chance to secure the first points of the new season at Anfield as they launch the 2025/26 campaign. Picture: PA/Backpagepix

Liverpool will kick off their Premier League title defence at home to Bournemouth on Friday, August 15 while Arsenal head to Manchester United in a blockbuster clash on the opening weekend.

ALSO READ: Sundowns off to winning start at Club World Cup

Arne Slot’s champions have the chance to secure the first points of the new season at Anfield as they launch the 2025/26 campaign, bidding for a record 21st English top-flight crown.

Liverpool’s tricky fixtures

Following the Bournemouth game Liverpool have tricky fixtures at Newcastle and at home to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, runners-up for the past three seasons.

Thomas Frank’s first match as Tottenham boss will come on August 16 at home against newly promoted Burnley, while Sunderland make their return to the Premier League against West Ham.

The third newcomers, Leeds, play Everton on Monday, August 18.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who ended last season empty-handed, will be desperate to get off to a winning start against Wolves at Molineux.

Everton fans will have to wait until the second round of fixtures for their first league game at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium, when they will face Brighton.

Liverpool dominated the Premier League last season, romping to a record-equalling 20th title with four games to spare in Slot’s first season in charge.

They have already strengthened their squad.

Liverpool have agreed a club-record deal, reportedly worth up to £116 million ($156 million) to sign Florian Wirtz along with his Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong.

A deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is understood to be well-advanced.

Terrible season

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United, who will be desperate to hit the ground running after a terrible season, have been handed a tough test with a home game against Arsenal on August 17.

United finished 15th in the league, their lowest position since they were relegated in the 1973/74 season, and lost in the Europa League final against Tottenham.

Amorim has started a squad rebuild, bringing in Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

ALSO READ: Club World Cup exposes growing gap in global football

The season consists of 380 games over 33 weekends and five midweek rounds. It concludes on May 24 with matches including Manchester City against Aston Villa.

The Premier League said the start date “allows for the maximum player rest time available –- 83 clear days – from the end of the 2024/25 season”.

The World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States begins on June 11, 2026.