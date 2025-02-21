Liverpool face wounded Man City as Premier League title race heats up

AFP Sports looks ahead to the pick of Premier League action this weekend.

Liverpool’s Dutch manager Arne Slot (right) talks to Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola following the English Premier League football match at Anfield in Liverpoolin December last year. The sides will meet again at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Adrian Dennis / AFP

Liverpool’s charge towards the Premier League title has slowed ahead of a trip to Manchester City on Sunday, giving Arsenal hope of closing in on the leaders.

The Gunners can move to within five points of the Reds should they see off lowly West Ham at the Emirates.



Behind the top two, the race is on for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Only six points separate third-placed Nottingham Forest from Newcastle in seventh before they face off at St James’ Park.

Liverpool’s title test

Arne Slot’s men appeared to be cruising towards a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

However, two 2-2 draws at Everton and Aston Villa in the past 10 days have brought the title race alive again.

But Manchester City, the dominant force in English football during the last decade, were outclassed by Real Madrid in midweek as they crashed out of the Champions League before the last 16 stage for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

The English champions may also be without Erling Haaland, who did not get off the bench at the Santiago Bernabeu due to injury.

But Pep Guardiola’s men showed what they are still capable of in a 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle last week and are in need of points themselves in the top-four race.

“They’ve had maybe one or two months in the seven or eight years he’s (Guardiola) there now that weren’t the best, maybe partly because of injuries as well,” said Slot.

“Injuries come back, they’ve signed three or four players, I can see them coming back already if you look at the result against Newcastle.”

Arsenal have the chance to up the pressure when they face West Ham 24 hours earlier.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be without a recognised striker for the rest of the season but have won 23 points from a possible 27 to remain in the race.

“If we constantly look at Arsenal or what other teams are doing, that would not help us,” added Slot.

“We already know how difficult it is to go to the Etihad, so we don’t need Arsenal to get involved in that even more.”

Chelsea crisis

Chelsea need to bounce back quickly if they are to retain hope of Champions League football next season.

The Blues flirted with a title challenge towards the end of 2024 but have won just twice in their last nine league games and crashed out of the FA Cup.

Manager Enzo Maresca said his side’s meek 3-0 defeat by Brighton last weekend was the worst performance of his tenure to date, amid concerns star man Cole Palmer could leave without the lure of the Champions League.

Chelsea travel to Aston Villa on Saturday, whose own hopes of a top-four finish are starting to fade.

Unai Emery’s men pushed Liverpool all the way in a four-goal thriller on Wednesday but find themselves down in ninth, five points off the top four, due to an inconsistent season.

Nottingham Forest’s acid test

Not in their wildest dreams could Nottingham Forest fans have imagined sitting third in the table with just 13 games to go.

However, they face a stern test of their credentials to make it back to European football’s elite competition for the first time in 45 years.

Forest visit Newcastle on Sunday before hosting Arsenal and Manchester City in their next two home league games.

Newcastle have suffered back-to-back league defeats either side of their League Cup semi-final heroics against Arsenal, with Magpies manager Eddie Howe annoyed by his side’s see-saw form.

“I think we have days where we can look far from the team that we are when we’re on it,” said Howe. “It’s a real frustration for us because to be an elite team, you’ve got to be consistent.”

Fixtures (all times 1500 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Leicester v Brentford (2000)

Saturday

Everton v Manchester United (1230), Fulham v Crystal Palace, Ipswich v Tottenham, Southampton v Brighton, Bournemouth v Wolves, Arsenal v West Ham, Aston Villa v Chelsea (1730)

Sunday

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (1400), Man City v Liverpool (1630)