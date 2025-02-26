Guardiola says De Bruyne will be ‘honest’ over Man City future

Guardiola has spoken about his close relationship with a player who joined City just a year before he did.

Pep Guardiola insists Kevin De Bruyne will be completely honest with himself when he makes a decision over his Manchester City future.

De Bruyne’s remarkably successful decade with City could come to an end when his contract expires at the conclusion of the current campaign.



ALSO READ: ‘We need another title’, says Salah after ‘special’ Man City win



The 33-year-old will go down as one of the Premier League’s greatest midfielders, but the Belgian’s powers have been on the wane over the last 18 months.

He has played the full 90 minutes only seven times in a second successive injury-ravaged season, starting 12 of 25 league games, scoring two goals and adding six assists.

De Bruyne was criticised for his lacklustre performance in Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

It was the sort of high-stakes clash that used to bring the best out of De Bruyne, who has been linked with a lucrative move to Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League.

Guardiola has spoken about his close relationship with a player who joined City just a year before he did.

But asked on Tuesday if that relationship will be key to any decision on De Bruyne’s future, Guardiola said: “Nothing is going to change about that. Of course we know each other quite well and we are quite honest with that.

“I think in that situation he has to decide, that is the most important thing.

“He’s completely honest with himself, to decide what he feels and what he can do in the next period of his life. He’s 34 in the summer and he has to decide, like what happened with David Silva for example.”

De Bruyne is one of several of City’s older generation with question marks over their futures amid reports of a potential clear-out after their shock failure to mount a challenge for a fifth successive English title.

But Guardiola admitted the increasing pressures of the fixture list mean that he wants to go into next season with more depth, and that could mean keeping the likes of De Bruyne.



ALSO READ: Liverpool’s Van Dijk wants Anfield to be ‘horrible’ during title run-in

“The club has to sign players but at the same time the club has to keep the players we have as much as possible,” he said.

“Because with the (Club) World Cup and then immediately (next) season, it will be even tougher next season. We need a little bit bigger squad next year.”