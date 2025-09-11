Marmoush ruled out of Manchester derby with knee injury

MArmoush sustained the injury following a tackle and tried to play on but eventually had to limp off.

Egypt forward Omar Marmoush will miss Sunday’s Manchester derby after the Manchester City player suffered a knee ligament injury while on international duty, his club confirmed on Wednesday.

Marmoush was substituted in the fourth minute of Egypt’s goalless draw with Burkina Faso in a World Cup qualifier in Ouagadougou on Tuesday.



“Initial results on a scan performed in Egypt indicate he will not be available for the Manchester derby on Sunday, and he will now return to Manchester for more assessment and to begin his rehabilitation,” Manchester City said in a statement.

The Egyptian Football Association had said in an earlier statement that Marmoush had suffered “a bruised knee ligament”.

City host Manchester United on Sunday with both sides needing a win after unconvincing starts to the new Premier League season.

Pep Guardiola’s side have lost two of their opening three league matches.

Marmoush, 26, has scored eight goals in 28 games for City in all competitions since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £59 million ($79.8 million) transfer in January.