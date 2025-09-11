Postecoglou wants to bring trophies to Nottingham Forest

"I love winning things. That's what I've done," Postecoglou said.

Ange Postecoglou believes “exciting times” lie ahead of Nottingham Forest as the Australian aims to end the club’s 35-year wait to win a major trophy.

Postecoglou replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Tuesday after the Portuguese coach clashed with ambitious Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.



The Greek billionaire highlighted Postecoglou’s track record of winning trophies at Tottenham, Celtic, Yokohama Marinos and during his spell as Australia boss as the reason for his arrival at the City Ground.

“I love winning things. That’s what I’ve done,” Postecoglou said in an interview with Forest’s media channel.

“I get a sense that the club wants more and that’s certainly what I want, so I think it’s a really exciting time.

“I’m honoured and I’m humbled, but more importantly I’m determined to make sure this football club takes its rightful place.”

Two-time European Cup winners Forest are back in continental competition in the Europa League for the first time in 30 years thanks to finishing seventh in the Premier League last season.

Postecoglou guided Tottenham to Europa League glory last season, ending a 17-year wait for silverware in the process.

But he was still sacked just days later after overseeing a disastrous Premier League campaign as Spurs finished 17th.

The 60-year-old’s cavalier attacking approach has been criticised as naive and is in stark contrast to the cautious style used by Nuno.

However, he defended those tactics and is confident he can continue Forest’s upward trajectory.

After a 23-year absence from the English top-flight, Forest returned to the Premier League in 2022 and battled relegation for the next two years before surpassing all expectations last season.

“It’s no secret I like my teams to attack, I love my teams to score goals,” added Postecoglou.

“That is sometimes misconstrued as me just playing one way, but the reason I want my team to play that way is because I love winning things and that is what I want to do here.

“When you look at what the club has achieved in recent times, it’s an outstanding feat to be where we are right now.



“Other clubs that have won promotion have struggled to stay in the league, but in a short space of time we’re back in Europe and competing for honours, which is a great credit to everyone involved.”

Postecoglou faces a baptism of fire as he returns to north London to face title-chasing Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.