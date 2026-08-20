Mourinho begins second Real Madrid reign with Barca in his sights

Mourinho made clear from his first days back at Madrid's Valdebebas training ground what it is he wants from his team.

ose Mourinho’s second spell at Real Madrid begins in Barcelona this weekend in La Liga, although at Espanyol rather than up against his and Los Blancos’ bitter rivals.

The veteran Portuguese coach returns to the club 16 years after first being appointed but charged with a similar task, deposing Barcelona as the leading club in Spain.

Mourinho is also aiming to restore some of the intensity and attitude that defined his first Madrid reign, between 2010-2013, after two seasons without winning a major trophy steered president Florentino Perez back to him.

The 15-time European champions have suffered dressing room turbulence, with tensions between players and a succession of coaches unable to find a convincing balance on the pitch.

None of Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso or Alvaro Arbeloa could fit the team’s attacking stars – Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham – in together without compromising the team defensively.

Perhaps disciplinarian Mourinho might be the man to make it work, to turn superstars into willing runners without dulling their attacking edge.

The Portuguese says he returns as a different coach, more mature after years of experience in England, Italy, Turkey and elsewhere.

“I’m much more mature, less emotional, and more in control… as always, learning from mistakes,” said the 63-year-old this week, although he insisted he was not “more boring”.

Mourinho made clear from his first days back at Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground what it is he wants from his team.

“I am here… to create a culture of work, responsibility, ambition,” said Mourinho, describing his role as a “mission”.

Perez has certainly given Mourinho the ammunition he needs to catch up with Barca.

Los Blancos spent heavily this summer, making Ivorian winger Yan Diomande their record signing at 140 million euros ($163m) and bringing in Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella among a series of high-profile arrivals.

However some would argue that in not signing Rodri, who they were linked with before he joined rivals Barcelona, Madrid have not reinforced sufficiently in midfield.

Diomande’s arrival adds yet another major attacking threat to a squad that already boasts plenty of them. It may be former Manchester City midfielder Silva who proves the more significant signing when it comes to balance.

Madrid have spent years trying to move on from the era of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, whose ability to control matches allowed the forwards great freedom and reduced the team’s exposure to relentless opposition attacks.

Silva is not a direct replacement for either, but his technical quality gives Mourinho an option for solving a problem that has persisted since their departures.

Whether he will be enough to give Madrid a foothold in the biggest games, including against Hansi Flick’s double defending Spanish champions, remains to be seen.

Mourinho’s first Madrid spell was defined by his rivalry with Pep Guardiola and a Barcelona side that dominated Spanish football.

Clasicos became increasingly bitter during his time in Madrid, with touchline confrontations, accusations of refereeing bias and a succession of heated encounters making the rivalry increasingly dark and compelling.

Mourinho’s Madrid eventually ended their rivals’ domestic dominance by winning the title in 2011-12 with a record 100 points.

This season Madrid visit Barcelona in late October in the first Clasico of the campaign, already eagerly awaited.

Between now and then, starting at Espanyol on Saturday, Mourinho has two months to get his team fit, firing and most importantly, all on the same page.

Fixtures

Thursday (all times GMT)

Rayo Vallecano v Alaves (1900)

Friday

Real Betis v Real Sociedad (1900)

Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla (1500), Valencia v Celta Vigo (1730), Espanyol v Real Madrid (1930)

Sunday

Atletico Madrid v Villarreal (1500), Getafe v Racing Santander (1730), Elche v Barcelona (1930)

Monday

Osasuna v Levante (1730), Malaga v Deportivo La Coruna (1930)