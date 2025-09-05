Nagelsmann slams ‘lack of emotion’ in Germany’s loss to Slovakia

The visitors were outclassed by their underdog opponents, who won thanks to goals from David Hancko and David Strelec.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has slammed his side’s “lack of emotion” after Thursday’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss to Slovakia in Bratislava.

It was Germany’s third straight defeat, their first against Slovakia and their first in an away match in World Cup qualifying.

Under Nagelsmann, the four-time World Cup winners looked to be improving after crashing out in the group stages at the past two World Cups.

After the match, a visibly frustrated Nagelsmann told Germany’s ARD network his players were not lacking in quality, but in passion against their opponents, who are ranked 52nd in the world.

“With emotion, our opponent was simply miles ahead of us from the first to the last minute, that’s a fact. And then, shockingly, they come out on top.

“If you take our history in the past 10 or so years, it’s not like we’re brimming with confidence and can play at 80 percent.

“It was no different at the Qatar World Cup.

“We haven’t had a great history in recent years and we should have realised that if we want to go to the World Cup and play a good role. Today, we were miles away.”

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich warned: “If we perform like we did today, we’ll definitely not qualify (for the World Cup).

“Everyone has to know what’s at stake.”

Germany defender Jonathan Tah said his side were poorer “in all phases” of the match.

“We had very, very little control of the game, and that’s why we deserved to lose today. That can’t be denied. It was a very, very weak game from us today.”