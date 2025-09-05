Broos hails ‘beautiful goals’ after Bafana win

'We were never in danger and with all the injuries we had, the guys who came in did really well,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos praised his side for a job well done after they beat Lesotho 3-0 on Friday to maintain their five point lead at the top of Fifa World Cup qualifying Group C.

The Bafana coach also praised the players that stepped up after a camp that was preceded by plenty of injuries.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘We did what we had to do’

“It was not so easy, we were very nervous after all that happened before,” the Bafana coach told SABC Sport after the match.

“But we did what we had to do. We made beautiful goals. We were never in danger and with all the injuries we had, the guys who came in did really well.”

Mohau Nkota, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis got the goals for Bafana. Nkota’s was his first for his country. The Al-Ettifaq winger volleyed home to put Bafana in front early on at the Free State Stadium.

Bafana also had to cope with injuries during the game. Right back Nyiko Mobbie was forced off with a head injury in the first few minutes and replaced by Zuko Mdunyelwa.

Central defender Thabo Moloisane also had to go off with a head injury in the second half. Khulumani Ndumane came on in his place.

“Not really,” said Broos when asked if he was worried about Mobbie’s injury so early in the game.

“I said before that from what I saw in training those (other) guys were ready. It was Zuko’s first game (in a World Cup qualifier) and he did very well but I always believed in that. What I saw in training this week gave me confidence.”

‘We have to go on now’

Broos also warned that the job is not yet done but the Bafana coach hopes his side can party once qualification is sealed.

Bafana will play Nigeria at the same venue on Tuesday, before completing their qualifiers next month against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

“I think we have to go on now, that is the most important thing,” he said.

“We have still not qualified, even if we are in a very good position. There are still three games. We have it in our hands so we must try not to give it away and in one month hopefully we can have a big party.”