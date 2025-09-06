Kaizer Chiefs’ Monyane gets Bafana call-up

Nyiko Mobbie suffered a fractured eye socket.

Bafana Bafana have called up Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabiso Monyane.

Monyane will replace the injured Nyiko Mobbie for Tuesday’s Fifa World Cup qualifier at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Mobbie had to be rushed to hospital with a fractured eye socket. He was stretchered off in the first few minutes of Bafana’s 3-0 Group C win over Lesotho on Friday.

Safa – ‘Monyane will join the camp in Bloemfontein’

Bafana doctor Tshepo Molobi confirmed that Mobbie had an operation on Saturday morning.

“The injury happened as a result of a clash of heads in the first half and he sustained a fracture of the eye socket in three places,” Dr Molobi told Safa.net.

“Monyane will join the camp in Bloemfontein this weekend as the South African senior men’s national team now turns its attention to the second World Cup qualifier against Nigeria at the same venue on Tuesday night,” added the Safa statement.

Molobi also confirmed that Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane is ok after going off with a head injury in the second half against Lesotho. He was expected to be back in training on Saturday afternoon.

Monyane signed for Chiefs this season after being released by Orlando Pirates at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Superb form for Chiefs

He has been superb for Nasreddine Nabi’s Amakhosi. Chiefs have yet to concede a goal in their first five Betway Premiership matches of the season.

Monyane is likely to provide cover for Mamelodi Sundowns’ Zuko Mdunyelwa. Mdunyelwa replaced Mobbie against Lesotho and did a good job.

Banyana are currently five points clear at the top of Group C. A win over Nigeria would put them ever-closer to World Cup qualification.