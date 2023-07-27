‘Remember My Name’: Banyana star Biyana in short docu-series

Compiled by Khaya Ndubane

adidas have announced the premier of the new docu-series: Remember my name.



ALSO READ: Four Argentina players Banyana have to be careful of in World Cup tie



A five-part docu-series that narrates the stories of five acclaimed female athletes, not only celebrating their incredible accolades that they have achieved as South African athletes in their respective sport but also highlighting the obstacles women in sport face.

Episode one kicks off with Kholosa Biyana, a midfielder who is part of the 2023 Women’s World Cup team and who was part of the victorious Banyana Banyana team when they lifted the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2022 trophy.



Biyana believes this is the year to elevate her game both on and off the field. She is the blueprint of dedication and hard work and is currently with Banyana Banyana at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The game of football has opened doors Biyana could have only dreamed of from the tender age of eight. She has participated in three World University Games, consecutively from 2015 to 2019. In 2017 she made her international debut on a campaign in Taipei where she scored the only goal to send them to the semi-finals.

Biyana says her father is one of her biggest inspirations and has paved the way for her to be where she is today.

“My dad is one of my biggest support systems since the first day my passion for football started, he would drive me to practice every day and drive back home. Although he was an hour away from my boarding school, he never missed a day of my practice.”

Not only is her father the biggest support system but both her parents instilled the importance of education while still pursuing her first love, which is football. Her continued love for education made her dual career prospects possible as she completed her Honours Degree and is now a qualified Biokineticist.

“Where I come from, especially at home, education is important and the key to success. I know that I love football and can sustain myself by making a living out of it but circumstances might change – like getting an injury and obviously reaching a stage where I won’t be able to play professional football and I need something to fall back on, in this case, it’s my education. It also helps me apply the knowledge that I have while playing the game: aspects such as prevention of injury, sport psychology, etc,” added Kholosa.

Being an adidas athlete has made a major impact on Biyana’s career.

“The partnership with adidas allows me to dream big about my goals and aspirations. I can fully concentrate on my performance without stressing about boots and bras that will help me to perform extremely well,” she said. “Sponsorships go beyond just tangible things. I have access to a team of experts to help me optimise my training and nutrition to ensure that I perform at my best,” said Biyana.



ALSO READ: South Africa ready to claim ‘historic’ first World Cup win

“From the moment I was announced as an athlete, I knew that this partnership was going to be something special. adidas has a reputation for supporting the world’s top athletes, I feel honored to be a part of this global brand. This is a big win, not only for me but for other sportswomen as well from disadvantaged areas. Let’s celebrate and pave the way for the next generation of athletes by also giving back to the communities we come from,” concluded Biyana

Watch the first episode of REMEMBER MY NAME starring Kholosa Biyana here: