‘Obsessed’ Arteta wants Arsenal title charge

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal can close the gap to give points on Liverpool if they beat West Ham. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta admitted he is “obsessed” with winning the Premier League title as he urged Arsenal to keep the pressure on leaders Liverpool.

Arteta’s side can close the gap on Liverpool to five points if they beat West Ham on Saturday before the leaders travel to Manchester City on Sunday.

Arsenal pose Liverpool a threat

While City have endured a turbulent season and crashed out of the Champions League against Real Madrid on Wednesday, they still pose a threat to Liverpool, who have spluttered lately with two draws in their last three league matches.

The Gunners, who have a game in hand on Liverpool, will hope for a favour from Pep Guardiola’s fourth-placed team, provided they take care of business themselves in the London derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Chasing Arsenal’s first English title since 2004 after finishing as runners-up to City for the last two season, Arteta said: “I’m obsessed with doing every single thing that I can. Whatever is in our hands, let’s do it.

“There’s still a lot a lot to play and you can see how difficult it is for everybody to win football matches. The margins are so small.

“We have to do our job. It’s going to be a tough one tomorrow. If we do that we will be looking at that (Liverpool) game on Sunday.

“There is 13 games to go. We need to be there. We are very experienced in the Premier League and know how difficult every opponent is.”

Hampered by long-term injuries to forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, Arteta sent on Spain midfielder as a makeshift striker in the second half of last weekend’s win at Leicester.

‘You’re betting on that player’

Merino responded to his unusual position by scoring twice to keep Arsenal in the title hunt.

But Arteta does not intend to use Merino as a targetman on a regular basis.

“No, not to him or to other players. I want the players when they are on that pitch taking the initiative,” he said.

“We trained the last few weeks with different players. Merino has been one of them, with other players as well. I think every time you play a player, you’re betting on that player.”

Just hours before Arteta faced the media on Friday, the Gunners were drawn against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League last 16.

“We’ve played against them, they are a really good team. We have experienced it and it will be really difficult,” Arteta said.

“We know what we are facing. When you are at this stage every team is really good. When the time comes we will be ready for it.”

Arsenal, who have never won the Champions League, would play Atletico Madrid or holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Arteta, aiming to win his first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup, was coy when asked if injured forwards Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli could return in time for the PSV tie.

“I don’t know, that’s a question for the doctor. They are progressing really well,” he said.

“Gabby is a bit ahead of Bukayo but we will have to see how the boys are feeling and what we are prepared to do.”