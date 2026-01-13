OPINION: Lack of vision turns Old Trafford into a circus

Power struggles do not only play out in the dressing room, they also fester in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

Sacking a head coach is one thing, doing so without a coherent succession plan is quite another. At this point, it ceases to resemble decisive leadership and starts to look like a farce.

Even a circus operates with structure and coordination, and what is currently unfolding at Manchester United feels more like amateur hour, disguised as a long-term rebuild.

ALSO READ: Holders Crystal Palace stunned by Macclesfield in biggest ever FA Cup shock

Following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, United’s hierarchy moved swiftly to appoint club legend Darren Fletcher as interim manager. In a development that borders on poor management, Michael Carrick is the leading candidate to replace Fletcher as yet another interim coach until the end of the season.

For a club of United’s stature, this is nothing short of embarrassing. The Red Devils have become the laughing stock of the Premier League and the past 14 months have been deeply uncomfortable for supporters worldwide.

There is no clear vision, no sense of direction and, crucially, no stability. Power struggles do not only play out in the dressing room, they also fester in the corridors of power at Old Trafford. One cannot help but feel that an amicable resolution should have been found between football director Jason Wilcox and Amorim.

The Portuguese coach occasionally spoke out of turn, but dismissing a manager without a viable Plan B is indefensible, especially, when the club remains within touching distance of UEFA Champions League qualification and egos should have been put aside.

United’s problems extend beyond the touchline, the 20-time English champions are suffering from a glaring lack of identity which is compounded by questionable leadership from Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada.

United cannot afford another experimental disaster and the next managerial appointment will be among the most critical in the club’s modern history. Only an elite and proven manager is required to restore authority and credibility.

If reports are accurate that Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique is unwilling to extend his stay in France, United should be first in the queue. What this club needs is a no-nonsense coach whose decisions will not be undermined by those upstairs. Amorim had clearly lost the trust of the hierarchy, and that breakdown proved fatal.

ALSO READ: Troubled Man Utd crash out of FA Cup

The frustration among supporters is now unmistakable and Wilcox being booed by angry fans upon his arrival at Old Trafford ahead of the FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion should ring loudly in his ears.