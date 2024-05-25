Kaizer Chiefs not guaranteed top eight finish

Chiefs will need to equal or better AmaZulu’s result in order to retain their eighth spot.

As Kaizer Chiefs approach their final fixture of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season against Cape Town Spurs, they will go into this encounter knowing that even a victory against the relegated side might not be enough to earn them a spot in the Top 8.



Chiefs are currently eighth on the log, equal on 36 points with ninth-placed AmaZulu, but Amakhosi have a one goal difference advantage over Usuthu who host neighbours Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on the same day.



Chiefs will need to equal or better AmaZulu’s result in order to retain their eighth spot and qualify for the MTN8.



The 2023/24 season has been a disappointing one for Amakhosi and they will once again finish it without winning any silverware.



Defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe believes that despite some disappointments along the way, there are many good things they can take into next season.

“As we come to the end of the season, in my opinion it hasn’t gone as well as I had hoped, but with each and every challenge that one faces, there are always lessons to be learnt and experience to be gained. So, it is important to focus on the positives and work on carrying them forward,” he said.



“This last game is still very important and we are preparing very seriously in order to solidify our spot in the Top 8. They may already be relegated but that can make them dangerous because they have nothing to lose, and we have a lot to lose. Therefore, we are preparing to be at our best.



“There is a chance of the other teams on the same points overtaking us, which is why we are focused first and foremost on winning against Spurs, and hopefully scoring a few goals.”



Ditlhokwe added that every Chiefs player is determined to close the campaign out on a high note and create a sense of anticipation for better things to come next season.



“Every player is fully motivated to get the result we need, especially for our supporters, who have been behind us all the way, even when we haven’t done so well. So, we really want to end the season well and give them something to look forward to next season.”



It has also been a disappointing season for Ditlhokwe with the Botswana defender spending a lot of time nursing an injury.

“I was out for almost six months, but that’s football, you know. Injuries are part of the game. Being unable to play has been difficult but now I am grateful to have recovered fully,” said Ditlhokwe.