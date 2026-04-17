Red-hot Bayern on cusp of Bundesliga title as perfect week rolls on

A win for Bayern on Sunday guarantees the title regardless of how second-place Borussia Dortmund fare at Hoffenheim a day earlier.

ust days after eliminating European giants Real Madrid to reach the Champions League semi-finals, Bayern Munich can continue their perfect week by lifting the Bundesliga title on Sunday.

Already 12 points clear with five games left, Bayern’s 35th Bundesliga crown is a mere formality but the Bavarian giants will get to do so in front of their home fans with a win against Stuttgart on Sunday.



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A win for Bayern on Sunday guarantees the title regardless of how second-place Borussia Dortmund fare at Hoffenheim a day earlier. Should Dortmund lose, a point will be enough for Bayern.

Fresh from the best achievement of his still young coaching career, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany may be tempted to rest some of his key starters — particularly with a German Cup semi-final at Bayer Leverkusen three days later.

The league leaders may be on track for a 13th title in 14 years but they have not made the German Cup final since 2020, which is a relative drought in Bayern’s modern history.

But while another league title may be a foregone conclusion, Stuttgart’s form means a win on Sunday is by no means guaranteed.

Since going down to Bayern in December in the reverse fixture, Stuttgart have lost just two of 16 games in the league to rise to third.

It might not be the last time the sides clash this season, either.

Bayern opened the season with a 2-1 win at Stuttgart in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup in August.

With Stuttgart taking on Freiburg on Thursday in their German Cup semi-final, the two sides could be set for a fourth meeting this season in the German Cup final in Berlin in late May.

Stuttgart forward Jamie Leweling, who has an impressive seven goals and seven assists in the league this season, said his team would play front-foot football in the league leaders’ backyard.

“You have to play with courage,” Leweling told the Bundesliga website on Friday. “You have to be very brave, but not reckless, because they punish every mistake.

“You mustn’t lose your head, you need to play with courage.”

One to watch: Luka Vuskovic (Hamburg)

On a season-long loan from Premier League strugglers Tottenham, Hamburg defender Luka Vuskovic has been incredible in his first season in the Bundesliga.

Still a teenager, his efforts in key matches have been a major factor in promoted Hamburg’s chances of beating the drop.

Hamburg face northern rivals Werder Bremen on Saturday and can all but secure their Bundesliga status for next season with a win.

Vuskovic, 19, is a key part of the HSV defence. The Croatian is coming back from a knee injury but coach Merlin Polzin said Wednesday he would take a risk in the high-stakes clash.

“Luka is in the rehabilitation process but I remain optimistic… Given the importance of the game and Luka’s importance to us, we will take a small risk.”

Key stats

78 – Bayern’s goal difference is 78, which is two greater than their points tally this season of 76. No team in Bundesliga history has ever won the league with a better goal difference than points tally.

36 – Borussia Dortmund had scored in 36 consecutive Bundesliga games until last week’s 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

3 – Second-last Wolfsburg have picked up just three points in 12 games since their last victory, a 2-1 win over St Pauli in January.

Fixtures (1330 GMT unless stated)

Friday

St Pauli v Cologne (1830)

Saturday

Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg, Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen v Hamburg, Union Berlin v Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig (1630)

Sunday

Freiburg v Heidenheim, Bayern Munich v Stuttgart (1530), Borussia Moenchengladbach v Mainz (1730)