Questions raised over Gayton McKenzie’s World Cup influencer squad as Mama Joy’s name resurfaces

Minister's World Cup delegation raises fresh questions over costs and priorities.

As South Africa gears up for the Fifa World Cup in North America, Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie’s decision to take a delegation of artists, influencers and media personalities to the tournament is drawing increasing scrutiny.

While McKenzie has defended the trip as an opportunity to showcase South African talent on a global stage, questions remain about how much it will cost taxpayers. Furthermore, it is unclear what exactly delegates will be doing once they arrive.

The minister previously revealed that popular music acts Mafikizolo and Mi Casa would form part of the cultural contingent heading to the tournament.

According to McKenzie, South African artists deserve a place on international stages at the Fifa 2026 World Cup.

“If you understand the sport, it goes hand-in-hand with music,” McKenzie said during a media briefing in May. “I’m not going to stand there as the South African minister of sport, arts and culture and see artists from other countries jumping on the stage. I’m also going to allow our artists.”

However, opposition parties and members of the public continue to demand clarity around the size of the delegation and the total cost involved.

According to News24, the delegation consists of:

Michael Morton: Former professional footballer and popular soccer analyst;

Thami Mashele (affectionately known as ‘PhD’): Well-known football commentator and Orlando Pirates superfan;

Ama Fans Wethu TV: The creators and personalities behind this popular local soccer podcast.

Luyanda Mafanda: Food and recipe content creator known for her platform Cooking with Luyanda.

Kayla Kim Meiring: Fashion and lifestyle content creator.

Luciaan Godfrey and Justice Tshabalala: Hosts of a local football podcast.

Peadon Smith and Motseki Leine: South African radio presenters.

Margaret Mahlangu: Owner of the beadwork company Maggs and Beads

Reports suggest that attending World Cup matches could be an expensive exercise. Premium hospitality packages for some fixtures reportedly range from tens of thousands to more than R100 000 per person.

Moreover, these prices exclude flights and additional expenses.

The controversy has also revived discussions around celebrity sports supporter Mama Joy Chauke. She has frequently made headlines for her travels to major sporting events.

The Citizen has previously reported on Mama Joy’s attendance at international tournaments, including the Rugby World Cup and other major sporting events. Notably, her trips often sparked debate on social media about government spending.

Mama Joy at the special provincial funeral service of the late Dingaan “The Rose Of Soweto” Thobela at Dlamini Multipurpose Hall on 9 May 2024 in Soweto. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Some supporters praised her passion for South African sport and her ability to promote national pride, but others accused her of being a freeloader.

Critics also questioned how such trips were funded and whether ordinary fans received similar opportunities.

Although Mama Joy has not been officially linked to McKenzie’s latest World Cup delegation, her name has once again surfaced online. In fact, South Africans have debated who should represent the country abroad.

Meanwhile, McKenzie has maintained that his department is not funding the Lucky Fans initiative. In a parliamentary response, he said sponsors, including Honor Technologies Africa, Betway and Cell C, were supporting various aspects of the project.

Despite those assurances, critics remain unconvinced, arguing that greater transparency is needed before the first whistle blows. With the Fifa 2026 World Cup fast approaching, South Africans are still waiting for detailed answers.

They want to know exactly who is travelling, what they will be doing and how much the overall exercise will ultimately cost.