CAS said they 'considered that the referee's decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority.'

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Tuesday that they have upheld Senegal’s appeal over the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title Morocco.

Senegal keep their trophy

The verdict means that Senegal will keep the trophy that they held aloft when they beat Morocco 1-0 in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat on January 18. The Teranga Lions also paraded the trophy through the streets of Dakar, but in March CAF upheld an appeal by the Morroccan Football Federation and awarded the title to the Atlas Lions.

Morocco’s appealed because Senegal’s players had walked off the pitch after the Atlas Lions were awarded a controversial penalty late in the game. The Teranga Lions eventually came back onto the pitch and Cameroonian referee Jean-Jacques Ndala allowed play to continue.

Brahim Diaz saw his penalty saved and Pape Gueye netted an extra time winner for Senegal. Morocco successfully appealed to CAF, on the basis that Senegal broke CAF rules by leaving the pitch.

Senegal, however, appealed CAF’s decision and were backed by CAS, who said in a statement that they “considered that the referee’s decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority. By blowing his whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met – both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume.

‘The referee’s decision was covered by the ‘field of play’ doctrine’

“In the panel’s view, there is no doubt that the effects of the referee’s decision were limited to the pitch. As such, the panel considers that the referee’s decision was covered by the ‘field of play’ doctrine.”

On Monday, CAF president Patrice Motsepe said they would adhere to whatever decision CAF arrived at.

“Talking about CAS, the decision that comes out, we have emphasised my commitment and the commitment of CAF to all 54 member association countries. Whatever decision comes out of CAS we will respect and adhere to it. It is very important – the integrity, the credibility, and the respect are non-negotiable, and that is critically important,” Motsepe told journalists at a press conference to announce a partnership between Coca-Cola and CAF for the next two Africa Cup of Nations finals.